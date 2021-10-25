Raiders report: Injury updates on Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller

Interim coach Rich Bisaccia discussed the status of two of the team’s star players at his Monday news conference at the team facility

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is expected to be fine despite leaving Sunday’s win over the Eagles late in the first half.

“He ended up with a chest contusion,” coach Rich Bisaccia said. “He should be fine. He had a good workout today and we didn’t think there were any issues.”

The Raiders have a bye week and won’t return to action until Nov. 7 against the Giants on the road. Bisaccia hopes to have star tight end Darren Waller back for that game, as well.

Waller did not play Sunday after injuring his ankle late in practice on Friday.

Bisaccia said he is day-to-day and will get treatment at the team facility throughout the bye week.

“There is no break we’re aware of,” Bisaccia said of Waller’s ankle.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.