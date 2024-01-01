Raiders report: Jack Jones says he was ‘nowhere close to offsides’

Raiders cornerback Jack Jones was called for two penalties that played a pivotal role in Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts. He defended his play on each one.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) misses on a catch attempt next to Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS — Cornerback Jack Jones, the hero of the Raiders’ wins over the Chargers and Chiefs the past two weeks, found himself on the other side Sunday when two penalties he was called for played a pivotal role in a 23-20 loss to the Colts.

In each case, Jones said he thought the referees made a bad call.

Jones was particularly upset about an offside infraction when it was ruled he crossed the line of scrimmage before the snap of the ball on Matt Gay’s fourth-quarter 50-yard field-goal attempt. The kick bounced off the goal posts, but rather than the Raiders taking over at the Colts’ 40-yard line down by seven points, Gay was good on the second kick from 45 yards to put the Colts ahead 23-13 with 3:15 left.

“Nowhere close to offsides,” Jones said. “Nowhere.”

A tape review suggested that Jones moved simultaneously with the ball being snapped.

“There was no explanation,” Jones said. “Tell him to go watch the tape, though.”

Earlier on the drive, Jones was flagged for pass interference when he pushed wide receiver Michael Pittman on a throw that sailed over Pittman’s head and out of bounds. Rather than the Colts facing a fourth down from their 38, the penalty moved them to the Raiders’ 36.

Jones argued there was no way Pittman would have caught the ball inbounds.

“I thought it was out of bounds. The ball was going out of bounds,” he said. “But the ref felt something different. The ref felt like he could make the play, make the catch, so the ref made the decision ultimately.”

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said he spoke briefly to one of the referees after the call.

“They felt like he interfered while the ball was in the air,” Pierce said. “Didn’t think it was too far out of bounds. I don’t want to second-guess the referees like I’m going to be second-guessed.”

Jacobs misses another game

After going through a pregame workout, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was ruled out for the third straight game with a quadriceps injury.

“I told him he has to be realistic with himself,” Pierce said. “We don’t want to put him in any further damage for his future and for what’s best for the Raiders.”

Zamir White replaced Jacobs again and finished with 71 yards rushing on 20 carries and 35 yards receiving on five catches.

Now what?

The Raiders, who were eliminated from the playoffs with the loss, are 7-9 and will finish their season against the Broncos next weekend at Allegiant Stadium.

“Every season that you don’t go to the playoffs is a missed opportunity,” said wide receiver Davante Adams, who caught 13 passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns. “All of the teams in this league are good, it’s just a matter of how you go out there and play. We just didn’t play good enough to (make the playoffs) … We definitely are a little extra (frustrated) just based off what we have and the potential of this team.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.