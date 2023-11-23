Raiders report: Jacobs plans to appeal fines given by NFL

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was fined more than $20,000 in consecutive weeks by the NFL for lowering his head to initiate contact. He plans to appeal.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs isn’t sure what he’s supposed to do. Not even if he wanted to change his style after being fined twice this month for leading with his helmet.

“At the end of the day, I play my style of football,” he said. “I don’t really know what they want me to do. I’m going against two guys (that weigh) 40 pounds more than me and I’m trying to get a yard. I don’t know what they expect.”

Jacobs was docked $21,855 for a play that occurred in the Raiders’ 30-6 win over the Giants on Nov. 5 and then hit with the same fine for a play in his team’s 16-12 win against the Jets on Nov. 12.

Neither play was flagged on the field and neither looked out of the norm for an NFL running back.

Jacobs said he had a long discussion with an NFL Players Association representative and plans to appeal the fines. His case is expected to be heard sometime next week, though the results of those appeals are not often made public.

“I’m not too much worried about it,” Jacobs said. “At the end of the day, I’m going to play my brand of football. Obviously, I don’t intentionally go out there and try to hit with my helmet or hurt anyone, but if I have to get them, I’m going to get them. It just is what it is.”

Injury report

Star defensive end Maxx Crosby did not participate in practice Wednesday with what was listed as a knee injury.

Crosby has been listed as a limited participant most Wednesdays, so his absence could be a troubling sign. It is possible the team could have just given him a day off with no practice scheduled for Thursday because of Thanksgiving.

Friday’s practice will be the next time the players are on the field and when the Raiders must announce a gameday injury designation for Crosby.

Starting left tackle Kolton Miller, who has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury, was a limited participant. So was safety Marcus Epps, who left Sunday’s game with a neck injury.

Cornerback Jack Jones (knee/hip), safety Tre’von Moehrig (back) and linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle) were all limited.

Safety Roderic Teamer got in a full practice as he works his way back from injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Center Andre James was also a full participant despite a knee injury.

Transactions

The Raiders released veteran linebacker Jaylon Smith on Wednesday and added linebacker Elerson Smith to the practice squad.

Jaylon Smith played in just one game after being signed off the Saints practice squad Nov. 2, recording two tackles on 25 snaps against the Giants.

He played 68 games for Dallas from 2017 to 2021 after the Cowboys selected him in the second round of the 2016 draft out of Notre Dame. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 and has 624 career tackles.

Elerson Smith, 25, was a fourth-round pick of the Giants out of Northern Iowa in 2021. The Minneapolis native played in 13 games over two seasons, but had stints on injured reserve both years.

He was on the Jets practice squad for a spell this season, but was released on Nov. 1.

