Raiders News

Raiders report: Jimmy Garoppolo cleared to return for Monday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2023 - 10:52 am
 
Updated October 28, 2023 - 10:59 am
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) stands on the sideline during an NFL football game against New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. Raiders won 21-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Jimmy Garoppolo will start at quarterback for the Raiders against the Lions on Monday night in Detroit, coach Josh McDaniels said.

“He’s good to go,” McDaniels said at his Saturday morning news conference.

Garoppolo missed Sunday’s loss to the Bears in Chicago with a back injury he suffered during the previous week’s win over the Patriots. He left that game at halftime and was taken by ambulance to the hospital to be checked for internal injuries.

“It was different than any injury I’ve had,” Garoppolo said this week. “Thankfully things worked out, feeling good.”

McDaniels said he has liked what he has seen out of Garoppolo on the practice field this week as he works his way back to the lineup.

“I think he’s got a little pep in his step,” said McDaniels, who pointed out the team is anxious to get back on the field and clear the memory of an ugly loss to the Bears. “He’s like everybody else. He didn’t play last week, but he wants to get us headed in the right direction and start doing some things better that maybe we haven’t been doing as well.

“But good leadership, good energy at practice, good execution. Working with everybody across the board and just really trying to put our focus where it needs to be and stack good days.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

NFL betting trends — Week 8: Edge for Raiders-Lions
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

