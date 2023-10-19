Raiders report: Jimmy Garoppolo misses Wednesday’s practice

The Raiders did not provide any update on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s condition or availability for Sunday’s game at Chicago. He left Sunday’s game with a back injury.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is escorted out of the field during an NFL football game against New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. Raiders won 21-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) watches his throw during the first half of an NFL football game against New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. Raiders won 21-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was not on the field Wednesday when the Raiders had their first practice of the week.

The team did not provide any update on his condition or availability for Sunday’s game at Chicago other than confirming he would not participate in the session.

“Nothing yet,” coach Josh McDaniels said when asked about Garoppolo’s status before practice. “That will be a medical thing as we go through the week and just kind of see how it progresses.”

Garoppolo suffered a back injury just before halftime of Sunday’s win over the Patriots. He left Allegiant Stadium in an ambulance and was transported to a hospital to be checked out of concern he could have suffered internal injuries.

McDaniels said Monday it appeared Garoppolo had “dodged a big bullet” in regards to avoiding a more serious health issue.

The Raiders haven’t said who would start against the Bears if Garoppolo misses the game. Brian Hoyer played the second half Sunday and helped lead the team to victory, but when Garoppolo missed the Week 4 game against the Chargers, rookie Aidan O’Connell started and was sacked seven times while committing three turnovers.

“Both of them will get opportunities today,” McDaniels said of his backup quarterbacks. “We’ll kind of see how today goes and then see what the prognosis is and see how practice goes, see how Jimmy is feeling. There’s a few balls in the air right now that we’re going to have to sort through for sure.”

Garoppolo wasn’t the only player to miss practice. Joining him on the sideline were cornerback Nate Hobbs, who has missed the past three games with an ankle injury, and reserve offensive tackle Justin Herron, who remains in concussion protocol.

Cornerbacks Tyler Hall (ankle) and Jakorian Bennett (shoulder/knee), defensive end Maxx Crosby (knee/thumb), and wide receiver Davante Adams (shoulder) were limited.

Crosby and Adams have been limited on Wednesdays as the team tries to manage their workloads.

Transactions

The Raiders signed Hall to the active roster from the practice squad Wednesday to replace safety Roderic Teamer, who was placed on injured reserve. Teamer left Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury and did not return.

Hall, who spent much of last season on the practice squad before a late-season promotion, has again played a role for the Raiders despite spending the first six weeks on the practice squad. He has been elevated to the game-day roster each of the past three weeks and played 77 percent of the defensive snaps against the Patriots. He has 10 tackles in the past two games.

Hall’s spot on the practice squad was filled by tight end John Samuel Shenker, who had been released from the practice squad Oct. 5.

Trade deadline approaching

The Raiders are considering their options as the NFL’s Oct. 31 trade deadline draws closer.

Will the Raiders lose their next two games and consider selling assets to build for the future or win both and look to add reinforcements for a playoff push?

It remains to be seen, but McDaniels insists he’s taking more of a hands-off approach and allowing general manager Dave Ziegler to make those decisions.

“I have total trust and faith in those guys,” he said. “If there’s something that eventually we need to have a discussion about, then you try to do the best thing for the team. But I’m going to be in my lane here, and if he needs to honk the horn and we need to pull over to the side of the road and have a conversation, then we will.”

Who might be traded? Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow’s name has been mentioned often, as his playing time and production continue to plummet.

