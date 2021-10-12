Raiders report: Jon Gruden ‘learned a lot’ from email scandal

The Raiders’ coach said he feels good about the lessons he has taken from the situation and confident in what he stands for as a person.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden responds to questions from the media at Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Quote of the day

Raiders coach Jon Gruden has been the top story on every NFL program since Friday when news broke he had used a racial trope in an email 10 years ago.

He said at his weekly news conference Monday he has been able to learn from the controversy, though he doesn’t have much interest in discussing it any further at this time.

“I’ve learned a lot and again I’m not going to rehash the event again,” he said. “I think I feel very good about the things I have learned. I also feel really good about what I stand for, as I said yesterday, and I’ll be happy to talk about football, but I’ll just leave it at that.”

Owner Mark Davis and the league have issued statements indicating any disciplinary action is pending a further review of the situation.

The original report revealed the email that referred to NFLPA chief DeMaurice Smith as having “lips the size of a (Michelin) tire.” Other materials were also turned over to the Raiders that had been discovered in the investigation of workplace culture with the Washington Football Team, which Gruden told ESPN included disparaging comments about commissioner Roger Goodell and other owners.

Gruden was an ESPN employee at the time he sent the emails.

Injury report

It was a rare Monday without a lengthy injury report coming out of the previous day’s game.

Derek Carr left Sunday’s game with a minor neck injury, but returned to action. Gruden didn’t seem concerned about the issue.

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins did leave the game twice with an injury. The team is still evaluating the extent.

“He is still being looked at with a back injury of some kind,” Gruden said. “I don’t have any official update at this point.”

Love the Drake

The Raiders were thrilled to land running back Kenyan Drake in the offseason and sounded poised to make him a key weapon in the offense. His role hasn’t quite matched that enthusiasm.

Drake got two carries and picked up 11 yards Sunday while failing to secure his only target in the passing game.

He now has just 13 total yards from scrimmage in the last two games.

Gruden said there is no specific plan to make sure Drake gets more touches.

“I’d like to get everybody involved,” he said. “We want to get (Josh) Jacobs involved right now. I think it all starts there. We’ve got to get the running game going and there’s never enough balls to get around to everybody.”

Not on the same page

Second-year wide receiver Bryan Edwards made his initial first-quarter reception Sunday, but finished with just two.

He dropped what would have been a huge gain late and wasn’t able to connect with Derek Carr on an overthrow on the final meaningful offensive snap of the game for the Raiders.

“Well, the last fourth-and-five, we had him,” Gruden said. “I think we got some congestion back there in the pocket and Derek just missed him. You could argue that Edwards got grabbed a little bit on that route and the timing was off because of that. But we had a chance for a big chunk there to get back in the game. Unfortunately, we didn’t make that hookup. We (also had) a terrible miscommunication on the second possession in the red zone and that’s been addressed.”

