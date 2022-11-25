Raiders report: Josh Jacobs a surprise on injury report

The star running back was a late-week addition to the report, and he is officially questionable to play against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs with the football during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was a late addition to the injury report this week and is officially questionable for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks in Seattle.

Jacobs, who was the only player to record a rushing attempt for the Raiders last week, was not listed on the report on Wednesday or Thursday. He was a limited participant in Friday’s practice.

The inclusion of a calf injury on Friday’s final report of the week suggests it is a new issue.

Jacobs has 930 yards on 183 carries this season. The rest of the team’s running backs have combined for just 16 carries all season.

Left tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder/abdomen), linebacker Luke Masterson (ribs) and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers (back) are also listed as questionable for the 1:05 p.m. game.

