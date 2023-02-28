Raiders report: Josh Jacobs discussing long-term deal with team

The Raiders and running back Josh Jacobs have begun discussions on a new contract, coach Josh McDaniels confirmed Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine.

The Raiders face a March 7 deadline on whether to use the franchise tag on Jacobs, a pending free agent and the NFL’s leading rusher in 2022. According to McDaniels, the franchise tag could be eliminated if the Raiders and Jacobs come to terms on a new deal.

“I know Dave (general manager Ziegler) and (Jacobs) representative have been in contact,” McDaniels said. “They’re working through that process together. And that’s the hope and the goal, is that he’s here for a while. So we’ll see how that all plays out.”

