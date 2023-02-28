55°F
Raiders News

Raiders report: Josh Jacobs discussing long-term deal with team

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 28, 2023 - 11:41 am
 
Updated February 28, 2023 - 11:51 am
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) looks for room to run against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

INDIANAPOLIS — The Raiders and running back Josh Jacobs have begun discussions on a new contract, coach Josh McDaniels confirmed Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine.

The Raiders face a March 7 deadline on whether to use the franchise tag on Jacobs, a pending free agent and the NFL’s leading rusher in 2022. According to McDaniels, the franchise tag could be eliminated if the Raiders and Jacobs come to terms on a new deal.

“I know Dave (general manager Ziegler) and (Jacobs) representative have been in contact,” McDaniels said. “They’re working through that process together. And that’s the hope and the goal, is that he’s here for a while. So we’ll see how that all plays out.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

