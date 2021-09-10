Raiders report: Josh Jacobs good to go for Monday

The running back said he will play Monday despite missing two practices early in the week and laid out a potential plan to keep his body fresh this season.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs updates on his injury status, Maxx Crosby discusses becoming a team captain and Gus Bradley talks about what KJ Wright brings to the team.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs answers questions during a news conference at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

One of the hottest topics of the preseason has been the orange Porsche defensive end Maxx Crosby drives to the team facility each day.

He has endured friendly verbal jabs from coaches and teammates alike and finally got to defend his choice on Friday.

“It’s not just orange, it’s lava orange,” Crosby said. “It’s a little bit different, has a little bit darker shade to it. I’m the type of guy who likes to do things different. I don’t like to fit in with the crowd. I’ve always been a guy who likes to stand out. They said I could go black, white or lava orange.

“I love it. I don’t care what anybody says.”

Crosby said he was told it was the only orange version of that model in the state of Nevada when he made the purchase, but he may have started a trend.

“I think I’ve been seeing a few more here and there,” he said with a laugh.

Captain Crosby

Crosby was voted a captain by his teammates, an honor he says he has never received at any level of football.

The recognition was particularly meaningful for Crosby, who has battled adversity throughout his life and has discussed being sober for more than a year.

“I think that’s a testament to all the trials and tribulations I’ve gone through in my life,” he said of the vote. “I’ve had a lot of ups and downs, but taking care of off the field is just as important as on the field or in the locker room or weight room.

“Being voted captain by my team and the coaches and everything is nothing but a blessing. I can’t wait to go out there and have a ‘C’ on my chest. It’s kind of crazy. Being a 24 year old with a ‘C’ on your chest for an NFL team is rare. I don’t take it for granted. It’s something I take really seriously. I’m looking forward to it.”

Raiders fans and fantasy players can take a deep breath and relax.

While running back Josh Jacobs was still listed as a limited participant in Friday’s practice, he insists he will be ready to go on Monday despite missing two practices earlier in the week with a toe injury.

“I feel good,” he said. “I did everything today, so I feel good to go. This year I think there’s going to be a lot of practices where I just take time to rest my body. Getting into Year Three and taking the most hits on the team, it’s about being smart at this point.”

The outlook may not be as good for starting left guard Richie Incognito, who still has not practiced since Aug. 19 due to a calf injury.

Offensive coordinator Greg Olson expressed confidence in second-year guard John Simpson should he have to step in and start in Incognito’s place on Monday.

Roderic Teamer remained out of practice as well. Carl Nassib was limited with a pectoral injury.

Up to speed

Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley believes the personal familiarity between himself and new linebacker K.J. Wright is just as important as Wright’s knowledge of the intricacies of Bradley’s system in getting Wright ready to play on short notice after he was signed late in training camp.

“We know each other. We know how we operate,” Bradley said. “We’re doing a lot of different things than we did in Seattle, so there’s still a learning curve for him. But he’s a quick study. He’s a true pro. Very respected. We’re trying to get him caught up as fast as possible on some of the new things we’re doing.”

Wright was working out on his own as he decided where he wanted to play this season. Bradley said it took a day or two for Wright to find his legs, but the 32-year-old got up to speed quickly.

“It’s just getting him the right reps and seeing where he’s at when we’re ready to play,” Bradley said.

