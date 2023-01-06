Raiders report: Josh Jacobs questionable for Chiefs game

Raiders star Josh Jacobs, who leads the NFL in rushing, has been dealing with a variety of ailments before missing the past two practices for personal reasons.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) divers for yards as he is tackled by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward (1) and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (51) closes in during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) scores a touchdown with San Francisco 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. (31) in coverage during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Josh Jacobs is listed as questionable for Saturday’s season finale against the Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders’ star running back, who leads the NFL in rushing with 1,608 yards, has been dealing with a variety of ailments before missing the past two practices for personal reasons.

Jacobs leads the Browns’ Nick Chubb by 160 yards in the race to win the rushing title and needs 151 yards to tie the season franchise record of 1,759 set by Marcus Allen in 1985.

Jacobs has been dealing with a hip injury for several weeks, then left Sunday’s game against the 49ers because of an oblique issue after taking a big hit on the opening drive. He has said he wants to play regardless of the team being eliminated from postseason contention because he doesn’t want to let his teammates down.

But with the bumps and bruises mounting, the team might decide to sit him.

One of the reasons would be to open up playing time for rookie Zamir White, who has just 16 carries for 66 yards this season. He has missed the past two games with an ankle injury, but appears close to being ready to play.

“I’m feeling pretty solid,” White said after Thursday’s practice. “(I want to be) ready when my number is called.”

Injury report

The only other Raider with an injury designation is linebacker Darien Butler, who was declared out because of a concussion.

Wide receiver Davante Adams and punter AJ Cole have been battling illnesses, but they practiced in full Thursday and are cleared to play.

Quarterback Jarrett Stidham practiced in full despite a gnarly-looking elbow injury and said he’s ready to go.

Linebacker Curtis Bolton was listed as a full participant all week despite a shin injury, and cornerback Tyler Hall suffered a foot injury Thursday but practiced in full.

Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore won’t play because of a hand injury. Four players are questionable — kicker Harrison Butker (back), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (hip), offensive guard Joe Thuney (ankle) and wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis). Hardman has not played since Week 9 and was activated off injured reserve this week.

Ready for the call

The Raiders have two quarterbacks available for Saturday’s game, with Chase Garbers backing up Stidham after Derek Carr left the team after being benched.

It’s unclear who would take snaps should both get hurt, but Hunter Renfrow is certainly in the mix. He had the designation of emergency quarterback last season.

“I doubt it, but who knows,” said Renfrow, who hasn’t taken regular snaps at the position since college. “It probably wouldn’t be pretty, but I could get it to someone. Either their guys or our guys.”

Wide receiver Mack Hollins is another option. He has thrown one pass this season, a 4-yard completion to Jacobs against the Titans.

Having fun

Tight end Darren Waller celebrated his touchdown Sunday by pointing at his toe in what appeared to be a nod to his latest song, “Turf Toe.”

“Just trying to have fun playing football,” he said with a laugh.

