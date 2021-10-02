Raiders report: Josh Jacobs ‘questionable’ to play Monday

Star running back Josh Jacobs has missed the last two games and was limited in practice throughout the week with an ankle injury.

All practices at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, unless noted:

■ Saturday — Practice, 11 a.m.

■ Sunday — Off

■ Monday — At Los Angeles Chargers, 5:15 p.m. (KSNV-3, ESPN)

Preparations for a divisional opponent are typically a bit easier for NFL teams, especially for a Monday night game with an extra day to prepare, because of the familiarity of playing each other twice each season.

But that wasn’t the case for the Raiders’ staff this week ahead of a showdown with the AFC West-rival Chargers in Los Angeles.

Brandon Staley spent just one season as a coordinator in the NFL before getting the Chargers’ head coaching job in January.

The 38-year-old came over from the Rams, where he ran one of the best units in the league.

He hired Joe Lombardi, who had been with the Saints for most of the last decade, as offensive coordinator.

Raiders’ coach Jon Gruden said all the new faces made the preparations more challenging.

“We’re having a hard time with this one honestly because they have a new staff,” he said after Saturday’s walk-through. “You end up watching more Rams tape than you do Chargers tape. You end up watching New Orleans Saints tape to see where the origin of some of these plays are coming from. So it will be a challenge for us. They’re a mystery. They’re a very talented, well-coached team. It will be a tough game for us.”

Running back Josh Jacobs is the only Raiders player who will carry an injury designation into Monday’s game.

Jacobs, who missed each of the last two games with an ankle injury, is listed as questionable after getting in limited work at all three practice sessions this week.

“We’re going to list him as questionable,” Gruden said. “We’ll run him around on game day and see how he feels. We are still getting Peyton Barber the reps he needs to learn our offense. He just got here. We’re working Jalen Richard back. He hasn’t practiced since the first part of August and we’re working Jacobs back in. I would think right now he’s very questionable. We’ll just have to let you know on Monday night.”

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen (shoulder) and safety Roderic Teamer (ankle) were both upgraded to full participation on Saturday. Teamer could make his team debut on Monday after missing the first three games.

The Chargers ruled defensive lineman Justin Jones out of the game with a calf injury. Cornerback Chris Harris is questionable with a shoulder injury after getting in limited sessions all three days this week.

Linebacker Kenneth Murray was carted off the practice field on Saturday, according to multiple reports. He was officially listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

Off and running

The Raiders hope a strong second-half performance against the Dolphins will help jump-start a mostly stagnant running game.

After averaging just 60.5 yards per game in the first two contests, Barber erupted for 91 yards in the second half of the win over the Dolphins.

Still, the team ranks 25th in the league with 91.3 yards per game on the ground.

Gruden hopes to build on last week’s effort, but isn’t overly concerned with how the yards come.

“We just want to win,” he said “If we have to throw it, we’ll throw it. We do want to run. We’re trying. We’ll continue to try, but we want to win the game. We got the running game going a little bit last week. … We have to do it the old-fashioned way. We don’t run a lot of zone reads. Our quarterback is a guy we’re counting on to throw it from the pocket, not run from the pocket a lot. ”

