Raiders report: Josh Jacobs ready for full workload

Raiders star running back Josh Jacobs insists he’s ready for a full workload in the season opener against the Denver Broncos despite missing most of the offseason.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs a drill during practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Josh Jacobs isn’t usually the type to spell out any specific goals at the start of a season.

But the Raiders’ star running back made a rare exception after Thursday’s practice.

“I’ve had 50 or 60 catches a year, and I still don’t have a receiving touchdown,” he said. “That’s one of the things I will say is on my list.”

Jacobs has done just about everything he can as a ball carrier, though. He led the NFL in rushing last season and is ready for his usual full workload in Sunday’s season opener at Denver even though he missed most of the offseason and training camp in a contract dispute.

“If anything, I feel fresher than most people in this locker room,” said Jacobs, who joined the team after the final preseason game.

“For me, less hits is better. I get hit enough. But I came back at the same weight I played at last year, and I look bigger because I added muscle. I think I’m in a good position.”

Jacobs acknowledged it will be up to the coaching staff to decide how much to lean on him and whether they want to manage his reps.

“But I feel fresh,” he said. “Hopefully I get a lot (of touches).”

It would be understandable if Jacobs demanded that kind of workload in what could be a contract season that could get him paid at the level he wants next offseason, but numbers aren’t what drive him at this point in his career.

“I don’t ever set number goals,” he said. “I’m not one of those people that wants a thousand yards or anything like that. I just have things each day I want to work on, and I feel like if you put the work in and do what you need to do every day, when Sunday comes it will take care of itself.

“I’ve only had one winning season. I’ve spoken to a lot of guys in this locker room about that. So really, all the individual accolades don’t really mean anything.”

Jones still absent

The Raiders haven’t made any decisions on edge defender Chandler Jones, who was not with the team at practice for what was listed as a personal matter on the injury report.

Several troubling posts have come from the social media accounts of Jones in the past two days, expressing frustration with the organization and coach Josh McDaniels.

His status for Sunday and beyond with the team is still unclear.

Injury report

Cornerback Brandon Facyson remained out of practice with a shin injury, and wide receiver DeAndre Carter was again limited by a knee issue.

Broncos tight ends Greg Dulcich and Chris Manhertz were upgraded to full participants.

Robertson happy to be back

Cornerback Amik Robertson wasn’t looking for predictions about his status on the Raiders’ roster.

They just seemed to find him.

The notifications were sporadic throughout the offseason and picked up a bit as cut-down day approached. Every once in a while, it would pop up on his phone that another fan or media member was predicting he would be released.

But the 2020 fourth-round pick is back for a fourth season, one of few selections made by the previous regime to remain on the roster.

Robertson did some gloating on social media for all the doubters.

“I honestly don’t pay attention most of the time,” he said, laughing. “I just come to work and do my job because the coaches are deciding who’s on the roster, not the media or the fans.”

Still, it was rewarding to make the cut again.

“Of course, because the average player only lasts like two or three years,” he said. “Going into my fourth year, I got a lot of text messages telling me not to take this for granted, and I don’t. I’m in a great position, but now I have to take advantage of this opportunity every time my number is called.”

The Louisiana Tech product provides depth in the secondary, capable of stepping into several positions.

“I have a role, and I will play it to the best of my ability, preparing each and every day like I’m going to be starting,” he said. “It’s a long season. I wish my teammates well, but I know things happen in this league. And I’ll be ready.”

