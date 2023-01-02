Raiders report: Kolton Miller laments final offensive snap

Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller did an admirable job keeping 49ers star Nick Bosa away from quarterback Jarrett Stidham until the final rep of the day went horribly wrong.

The Raiders became just the second team in the past 10 games and third this season to hold Nick Bosa without a sack during Sunday’s 37-34 overtime loss to the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Left tackle Kolton Miller was a major part of that effort.

But the one rep that went terribly wrong was the only one Miller talked about as he lamented the outcome.

“In our craft, you have to execute every play,” a somber Miller said. “And when the big moments are there, that’s when we need to have our best. Personally, I thought I could have done a better job executing there at the end, and that’s something I’m going to be working on all week and try to take my best step forward.”

Miller was referring to the final offensive snap for the Raiders, a second-and-10 play from their 40-yard-line on the first possession of overtime.

Miller was on an island with Bosa, who got Miller off balance with a jab step to the outside and then bull-rushed straight through his chest. The contact sent Miller straight back into quarterback Jarrett Stidham as he tried to take a deep shot down the left sideline to Davante Adams. The ball fluttered into the air and was intercepted by Tashaun Gipson, who ran it back deep into Raiders’ territory to set up the game-winning field goal.

“It’s tough, man,” Miller said. “Sixty minutes plus overtime, and you have to keep doing your job over and over. Sometimes when it’s not perfect when it needs to be … you have to execute. Bottom line, I thought we all could have all done better executing.”

Miller put the responsibility squarely on his shoulders when asked how he was feeling after the loss.

“Frustration,” he said. “We had a hell of an opportunity there at the end. I know we talk about it’s one play, but I just feel like I could have done a better job executing there. I know Bosa, he’s the best in the league, but I don’t think that’s an excuse. I think I have to step up. Those big moments, you have to have your best ball.”

Starting right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor defended his teammate.

“I’d like to think I’ve watched a lot of football and seen a lot of great tackles, and he’s one of them,” Eluemunor said. “How many sacks did (Bosa) have today? None. I don’t believe in moral victories, but I watched tape on him all week, and he’s destroyed every single tackle he’s played. He’s an animal. He’s the defensive player of the year, should probably be considered for the MVP. He’s a hell of a player, and guys like that are always going to make plays. Kolton is one of the best left tackles in the league, and he showed that today.”

Jacobs hurting

Running back Josh Jacobs briefly went to the locker room in the first half and ceded more carries than usual, but still finished with 69 yards rushing and a touchdown.

He has 1,608 yards this season and a healthy lead over Cleveland’s Nick Chubb (1,448) for the rushing title with one week remaining.

Jacobs, however, admitted he was feeling the effects of a physical game..

“I got (messed) up on the first play,” he said, citing his oblique as a problem area. “It’s going to be a long night.”

Still, Jacobs wasn’t about to stay on the sideline.

“That’s just kind of how football goes sometimes,” he said. “But I wouldn’t be able to look (my teammates) in the eye if I knew I could play or give everything I have, and I don’t do it. That’s just the type of person I am and the type of respect I have for them. So I lay it out there every time.”

Jacobs broke Marcus Allen’s record for most rushing yards through a player’s first four seasons in franchise history and needs 151 yards in the season finale to tie Allen’s single-season franchise record for rushing yards.

Strong debut

Linebacker Harvey Langi was active for Sunday’s game despite not signing with the Raiders until Wednesday.

The 30-year-old, who has appeared in games with the Patriots and Broncos this season, tied for a team-high nine total tackles. His total included seven solo stops.

