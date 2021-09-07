Raiders report: Las Vegas loses linebacker to Seahawks

Tanner Muse, the second-year pro who was drafted in the third round of the 2020 draft, never played a regular-season snap with the Raiders.

Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) stretches during team practice at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Upcoming schedule

All practices at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, unless noted:

■ Wednesday — Off

■ Thursday — Practice, 10:50 a.m.

■ Friday — Practice, 10:50 a.m.

■ Saturday — Practice, 11 a.m.

■ Sunday — Off

■ Monday — vs. Ravens, Allegiant Stadium, 5:15 p.m.

Quote of the day

Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton is ready to move on from last year.

Not only did he struggle in his transition from the Rams to the Raiders and a new system, he didn’t get the same enjoyment out of the game playing in front of limited- and even zero-capacity stadiums.

Littleton is thrilled to have the fans back in the building and is especially fired up for Monday Night Football this week when the Raiders host the Ravens in front of what is expected to be a capacity crowd at Allegiant Stadium.

“Any opportunity is an opportunity to play football and we’re excited to do just that,” he said after Tuesday’s practice. “Having fans back in the crowd is a big thing for us because honestly, we play football to give a show and to show our best attributes in everything we can do.”

We hardly knew ye

Former Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse cleared waivers on Tuesday afternoon and signed with the Seahawks’ practice squad.

Muse is the second 2020 third-round pick of the Raiders to leave the organization without playing a regular-season snap, joining Lynn Bowden, who was traded before last season started.

A former standout at Clemson, Muse spent the entire 2020 season on injured reserve.

According to a person with knowledge of the situation, Muse was offered a practice squad spot with the Raiders and elected to instead sign with Seattle.

The Seahawks run a similar defensive scheme, so Muse has some familiarity with the system.

Still on the lookout

The Raiders have made several roster moves over the last few days. The organization appears to still be looking at ways to get better with the opening game less than a week away.

A group of players were in town on Tuesday to work out for the team, including former Lions running back Kerryon Johnson, who was released by the Eagles last week. Several defensive players were also at the facility.

Starting running back Josh Jacobs has not practiced the last two days, but a person close to the team expressed confidence Jacobs would be back Thursday after Wednesday’s day off.

Starting left guard Richie Incognito remained out. He has not practiced since the joint session with the Rams last month.

Cutting it close

It’s been quite a week for Peyton Barber.

The veteran running back was released by Washington and then brought back to the team’s practice squad. Two days later, he got a phone call from his agent asking about his interest in playing for the Raiders.

Barber was soon on a plane to Las Vegas to serve as a backup to Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake.

“I’m an every-down back,” Barber said of his skill set. “I can block. I can run the ball; I can catch the ball. I play special teams. Anything you need to me to do.”

He could be asked to do all of the above with veteran special teamer and third-down specialist Jalen Richard on injured reserve, though Barber faces a challenge in learning Gruden’s extensive playbook quickly enough to contribute on Monday.

“To be honest, I’m not entirely sure,” he said of how much he’ll grasp by then. “But I’m sure there will be a couple things in there for me. I’m a quick learner.”

Protection list submitted

The Raiders protected the maximum four players from their practice squad on Tuesday, according to the league’s transaction wire.

Under NFL rules, teams can sign players to their active roster from other teams’ practice squads. Each team is allowed to protect up to four players from being poached during the season.

The Raiders elected to protect defensive end Gerri Green, wide receiver David Moore, linebacker Patrick Onwuasor and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers.

Also of note, the Panthers protected kicker Dominik Eberle. The Utah State alum has been in training camp with the Raiders each of the last two seasons and spent part of last season on the practice squad.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.