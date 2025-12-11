Raiders report: Left tackle returns to practice from fractured ankle

Left tackle Kolton Miller, the longest-tenured player on the Raiders’ roster, returned to practice more than two months after suffering a right ankle injury.

The Raiders had a familiar face back on the field for Wednesday’s outdoor practice.

Left tackle Kolton Miller, a team captain and the longest-tenured member of the team, had his 21-day practice window opened in anticipation of a return from injured reserve.

“I’m super excited to get back on the field,” he said before a practice in which he was listed as limited. “It’s been a little bit of time, but I’m excited to be out there working with the boys and going in the right direction.”

Miller suffered a high right ankle sprain and hairline fracture of the ankle during a Sept. 28 loss to the Bears and was placed on injured reserve.

The 30-year-old, a first-round pick of the Raiders in 2018, was playing at a high level before the injury.

Against the Bears, the Raiders allowed just three quarterback pressures and ran for 240 yards. Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty had a career-high 138 yards.

It has been a struggle for the offensive line and the rest of the team since he went on injured reserve for the first time in his career.

The Raiders are last in the NFL in rushing yards and have allowed more sacks than any other team. They are one of three teams since the merger to average less than 75 yards per game rushing and allow at least 50 sacks in the first 13 games of a season.

“It’s a new experience, and it’s been really tough,” Miller said of having to watch. “But I feel like we’re in a good spot to get back to work.”

It’s unclear whether Miller will play again this season.

“We’re working as much as we can, day to day and week to week,” he said. “We have dates we’re shooting for, but we’re going to just do as much as we can and be smart about it.”

The Raiders have 21 days to activate Miller.

Injury report

Quarterback Geno Smith missed practice with a shoulder injury and appears to be trending toward missing Sunday’s game at Philadelphia.

Linebacker Jamal Adams (knee), safety Jeremy Chinn (back), defensive end Maxx Crosby (knee/back) and tight end Ian Thomas (calf) also sat out.

Crosby’s absence is part of a process for managing lingering injuries that he continues to play through.

“He still has kind of a nagging concern with his knee sore,” coach Pete Carroll said. “It’s not damaged hurt, it’s just sore, and as you all know, when he plays, he bangs it as hard as he can in all aspects.”

Tight end Michael Mayer (ankle) was back on the field after missing the past two games.

“He’s going to practice today, and a little bit limited, but we’ll just get him through it for the first day out,” Carroll said. “But hopeful that he can make it back (Sunday).”

Wide receiver Dont’e Thornton has cleared concussion protocol and was back on the practice field in a limited capacity.

Playing through pain

The ailments aren’t limited to the players, though Carroll insists a thumb injury he recently suffered won’t require a stint on injured reserve.

“No, I can play,” he said jokingly despite a wrap on his hand.

Carroll, 74, is known for participating in practices.

“I probably should have learned a lesson that you can catch punts and kickoffs in your 60s, but when you go and get in your 70s, I would encourage other people to not try to catch punts on the JUGS machine with those rock balls that they kick down there,” he said. “That’s just a little suggestion on behalf of some of the elderly that help out.”

Schedule update

The Raiders’ Week 17 game against the Giants will kick off at 1:05 p.m. Dec. 28 at Allegiant Stadium.

The game had a to be determined date and time when the NFL schedule was announced in April.

The outcome could determine whether the Raiders (2-11) or the Giants (2-11) get the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.