Raiders report: Maxx Crosby has history with new teammate Jamal Adams

Raiders star Maxx Crosby wasn’t about to let new teammate Jamal Adams forget a game between the two in the Texas state high school playoffs at Cowboys Stadium.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) speaks during an interview on the first day of training camp on Wednesday, July 22, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) stretches with teammates during the first day of training camp on Wednesday, July 22, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up with teammates during the first day of training camp on Wednesday, July 22, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up with teammates during the first day of training camp on Wednesday, July 22, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) signals a teammate as he begins to stretch during the first day of training camp on Wednesday, July 22, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) stretches with teammates during the first day of training camp on Wednesday, July 22, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders’ first training camp practice Wednesday was the first time defensive end Maxx Crosby and safety Jamal Adams shared the field as teammates, but they crossed paths nearly 13 years ago.

Crosby wasn’t about to let Adams, who signed with the team Tuesday, forget that original meeting when Crosby was a freshman reserve on a Colleyville Heritage team that defeated Hebron 50-24 in a Texas state high school football playoff game in 2012 at Cowboys Stadium.

“We got after them pretty good,” Crosby said with a laugh.

All kidding aside, Crosby was excited to have Adams in the building. They have played against each other a few times in the NFL, but hadn’t had the opportunity to spend much time reflecting on that high school game.

“We didn’t even know each other at the time, but it’s come full circle coming back together,” Crosby said. “We know a lot of people mutually, so it was like we’ve known each other from a distance, but I immediately felt like I’ve known him for years finally getting to meet in person. He’s got the right type of energy.”

Adams, 29, also has a lot of talent. He was considered one of the NFL’s best safeties before injuries took their toll. His talent was obvious in high school. Even in the loss to Heritage, Adams ran for 72 yards and three touchdowns in addition to excelling on defense.

“We beat them pretty good, but I can’t lie: Jamal was one of the coldest players I’ve ever seen in person,” Crosby said. “Up to that point, I’d never seen anyone like that on the football field. He was flying around playing linebacker. He was insane.”

Fellow safety Jeremy Chinn also believes Adams can be an important addition to the room.

“It’s super exciting to have him,” he said. “I’ve always been a big supporter of his game, and to have him in the building is only going to help us. He’s one of (coach) Pete’s (Carroll) guys. His ability to affect the game in so many ways, from playing close to the line of scrimmage to just being around the ball, (will help our defense).”

Adams didn’t practice fully, but was on the field with teammates and participated in the session.

Play of the day

Ian Thomas seemed to make at least one big splash play at every offseason practice, and the trend continued Wednesday.

The veteran tight end got deep down the seam and used one outstretched hand to pull in a pass from Aidan O’Connell for what would have been a touchdown.

Back to our regularly scheduled programming 📺#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/2KhOLQxh3K — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) July 23, 2025

Thomas had to briefly break stride to make the catch, but quickly got back up to speed and raced down the field in a dynamic display of speed and balance.

He spent his first seven seasons in Carolina, where Raiders general manager John Spytek got a close look at him as a division rival when he worked in the Tampa Bay front office.

Thomas has drawn rave reviews as part of a loaded Raiders tight end room.

“That tight end group has been really impressive,” Carroll said. “We know what Brock (Bowers) can do. Michael Mayer had a great offseason with us, and Ian had a terrific offseason with us, too.”

From rookie to mentor

Tre Tucker is entering only his third season in the league, but that makes him an experienced player in a receiving corps expected to have two key rookies contributing in draft picks Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton Jr.

“It’s crazy, and it’s also funny because some of those guys are actually almost the same age as me,” said Tucker, 24. “But I guess I’m kind of a vet now, so my goal is to help those guys progress. I was just a rookie literally two years ago, so any way I can help them with things I struggled with coming into the league, hopefully it will let them build off that.”

Tucker said the biggest piece of advice he’s shared is to not think too much about playing at the highest level of football.

“As a rookie, everything’s new,” he said. “First training camp practice, new. Your first ‘Monday Night Football’ game. You have to remember at the end of the day, it’s football. It’s a 100-yard field and a brown football whether the fans are there or (the media) or whatever.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.