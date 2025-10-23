Raiders report: Maxx Crosby isn’t on the trading block

The Raiders have no intention to shop star defensive end Maxx Crosby before the Nov. 4 trade deadline despite a social media post suggesting the possibility.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby comes onto the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann),

Other teams have inquired about Crosby’s availability, but the plan is to keep him with the organization.

The Raiders even posted a not-so-subtly timed highlight reel of Crosby on their social media pages Wednesday, referring to him as “the bringer of chaos.”

Crosby declined comment Wednesday. He left Sunday’s 31-0 loss to the Chiefs in the second quarter with knee and back injuries and didn’t return.

The 28-year-old, tied for the team lead in sacks with four, signed a three-year extension in the offseason worth $106.5 million, with $91 million guaranteed. He is under contract through the 2029 season.

Crosby isn’t the only player rumored to be a trade option for a Raiders team that should be turning its attention to the future after a 2-5 start.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has been adamant about his desire to get traded after failing to come to terms on a new contract. He’s in the final season of a three-year contract.

Defensive end Malcolm Koonce is set to hit free agency in the offseason after signing a one-year deal. He could entice a draft pick out of a team desperate for a pass rusher, even if his value is a bit depressed after a slow start in his return from an ACL injury.

Offensive line’s issues

The Raiders’ offensive line has taken its lumps on social media this season.

A lot of the criticism has been directed at offensive line coach Brennan Carroll, but he insists none of it has affected the unit’s goal of improving each week.

“I’ve just gone about my business the same way I do every single day,” said Carroll, son of coach Pete Carroll. “There’s really been no effect if there has been anything coming from the outside because I really don’t pay attention to it.”

The line played pretty well against the Bears and Titans, then might have taken a step back against the Chiefs.

It doesn’t take social media to tell the linemen that. The results and the tape tell the story.

Starting right tackle DJ Glaze has learned that lesson. He admits he probably paid too much attention to social media as a rookie.

“As you go on in the league, you realize it literally is true that the only people that can control what happens are the ones in the room, so it makes it easier to kind of shut that stuff out,” he said. “No matter what anyone says on social media, it can’t affect what I do. I have to come in and learn and work to get better. That’s the only way we’re going to get there.”

Carroll has seen progress and what the offense can look like when the line is clicking. The next step is to maintain that level.

“The first couple weeks, we didn’t like how we were running the ball,” he said. “We had that breakout game against Chicago, but we want to find consistency in the run game so we know what to expect game in and game out and find balance.”

Turner returns

The Raiders signed wide receiver DJ Turner, who spent his first three seasons with the organization, to the practice squad Tuesday.

Turner suffered a season-ending knee injury in November and was not tendered an offer from the team in the offseason.

“It’s where I always wanted to be,” he said. “It was unfortunate to have to get through the whole injury process and getting healthy before getting back, but it’s great. Definitely better than being home on the couch.”

Turner has appeared in 31 games, including six starts, for the Raiders in three seasons. He said it has been difficult watching his former teammates struggle while he was rehabbing.

The team also signed offensive lineman Layden Robinson to the practice squad and released offensive lineman McClendon Curtis and defensive back JT Woods.

Robinson was a fourth-round pick of the Patriots in 2024 and played in 13 games, including 11 starts, for New England last season.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.