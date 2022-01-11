Raiders report: Maxx Crosby keeps racking up the awards

The star defensive end continues to get recognized for his breakout season both on and off the field.

The celebration was on at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night as confetti rained down on the field after the Raiders clinched a playoff spot with yet another last-second victory. It certainly continued into the locker room.

Several players posted videos on social media of a wild party with dancing and singing along with some popular hip-hop tracks.

Interim coach Rich Bisaccia humorously declined to confirm or deny whether he participated in the party. “I don’t know, was it on video?” he asked. “Was I dancing on video? Film speaks loud.”

Bisaccia did enjoy the festivities and particularly appreciated his team taking the time to celebrate and then reporting for work Monday morning with their attention turned fully toward an AFC Wild Card game against the Bengals on Saturday.

“They earned that,” he said. “They earned the right to enjoy themselves after that game and celebrate in the fashion they saw fit. They’re into the modern music and those things, and it was fun to watch them. It’s fun to watch the emotions of what they’ve gone through. But again, I think they’ve flipped the page and they’ve turned the corner and they’ve come back to work today, and they’ve dug into what they have to do in order to improve as the week goes on.”

Defensive tackle Darius Philon had a standout performance on Sunday night, including a key fourth-down stop, in a game that secured the Raiders’ postseason berth. He won’t get the opportunity to play in the playoffs, however, after he was carted off the field late in the game with a knee injury.

“Darius Philon has a significant injury to the knee,” Bisaccia said. “We’re not 100 percent sure exactly what it is. He’s going through the evaluations today with the multiple doctors. We’ll know exactly what it is here as we get into Wednesday, but certainly we won’t have him, unfortunately, over the next games that we play, and he was on a roll.”

The Raiders sent offensive lineman Lester Cotton Sr. and defensive tackle Damion Square back to the practice squad after they were activated for Sunday’s game. Cotton played five snaps at guard on Sunday night. Square was on the inactives list.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby put a cap on a tremendous regular season with a dominant effort in the finale, consistently beating blocks and blowing up plays in the backfield. A day later, he picked up a couple awards in part for his growth off the field as well.

Crosby was voted by his teammates as this year’s winner of the Commitment to Excellence Award and got the nod from local media as the Craig Long Award winner.

The Commitment to Excellence Award is given each season to the Raider who best exemplifies hard work, leadership and excellence on and off the field. It has been given since it was called the Gorman Award back in 1967 and was renamed in 2002.

The Craig Long Award, named after a member of the team’s public relations staff who died at 36 years old in 2007, is given each year to the player who best exemplifies professionalism and collaboration with the media at large.

In announcing those awards, Bisaccia reminded fans to continue voting Darren Waller for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, which can be done on Twitter using the hashtag, #WPMOYChallenge + Waller.

“We’d certainly love him to be the award winner this year for all the things that he’s done within the community and certainly within our organization as well,” BIsaccia said.

