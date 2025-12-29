Raiders report: Michael Mayer makes most of opportunity

The Raiders got a career high in catches and yards from tight end Michael Mayer, who started Sunday’s game against the New York Giants with Brock Bowers out with a knee injury.

3 Raiders questions: Is the tank intentional, and who will play QB?

Raiders’ Pete Carroll has no comment on future with team after loss to Giants

Graney: Minus the warrior Maxx Crosby, Raiders look as bad as ever

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) is taken down by Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer knew he had a chance to have a big day Sunday.

“I woke up with a little fire today,” he said after setting career highs with nine catches and 89 receiving yards in a 34-10 loss to the Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Obviously, the absence of star Brock Bowers left a huge hole to fill, and Mayer proved capable.

Coach Pete Carroll said Bowers is the only thing standing in the way of Mayer putting up this kind of production every week.

“He filled in admirably for one of the best players in our league in Brock,” Carroll said. “But you can’t throw 20 balls to the tight ends in the course of the game, because it’s going to get split up and it’s going to go all over the place. Mike had the chance to be featured today, and he totally came through.”

Mayer tends to be used more as a blocker, a skill he has sharpened at the NFL level, when Bowers is in the lineup.

But Mayer, an All-American at Notre Dame, has plenty of credentials himself. He finished runner-up to Bowers for the Mackey Award, awarded to the best tight end in college football. He put up monster numbers in college, but hasn’t had the same opportunity as a pro.

“I haven’t been able to do that in a while,” he said. “I had a little choice route that felt really good. I faked outside and ran inside, and there was nobody there. That kind of brought me back to college. I used to run those all the time. They’re so fun because you can get the guy leaning the wrong way.”

He found himself open plenty Sunday, though he was about the only successful part of the offense.

“It’s tough,” he said. “You just want to win, no matter how many catches or yards or whatever. You know maybe sometimes if you can catch it and move it down the field you might help your team win, but we’re not anywhere close.”

Mayer said he and Bowers complement each other when both are in the lineup.

“I’m trying to help the team win in any way possible whether Brock’s on the field or not,” he said. “If that’s catching balls when Brock’s out, it’s catching balls. If it’s blocking when he’s in, then it’s blocking.”

Familiar face

Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu didn’t need much of a scouting report on Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger.

He’s been playing against him most of his life.

Their battles began when Laulu started his high school career at Cimarron-Memorial and Bellinger was at Palo Verde and continued after Laulu transferred to Centennial.

Laulu’s final high school game was a 52-30 win over Bellinger’s Panthers.

They met several times in the Mountain West, as Laulu started his college career at Hawaii and Bellinger at San Diego State.

“Now we’re playing in the league,” Laulu said. “It’s really cool to be able to see his growth and see him on film. Another guy from Vegas.”

Bellinger had two catches for 11 yards. Laulu talked to him after Bellinger dropped a first-quarter pass after a big hit from Isaiah Pola-Mao.

“I went up to him during a TV timeout, and I was like, ‘I know that hurt,’ ” said Laulu, laughing. “He was like, ‘Yeah, that (expletive) hurt.’ I just told him, ‘Good luck and stay healthy.’ ”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.