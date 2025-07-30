Raiders report: New kickoff rule excites special teams coach

Raiders special teams coach Tom McMahon said he loves a tweak to the new kickoff rule that he expects will create far more return opportunities this season.

Raiders special teams coordinator Tom McMahon attends a news conference after the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Monday, July 28, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders special teams coordinator Tom McMahon walks the field with his playbook during the team’s training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Monday, July 28, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The kickoff is going to become a relevant play again this season.

For real, this time.

At least that’s what Raiders special teams coach Tom McMahon believes will be the result of the NFL’s decision to move touchbacks to the 35-yard line.

“I think you’re going to have to cover probably all of the kicks when you go into this season,” he said after a training camp practice. “It’s hard to give up the 35-yard line on a touchback when last year the average drive start was the 30. It’s hard to walk in and say, ‘We’re just going to give 5 yards.’”

A move to the so-called dynamic kickoff return was supposed to revive the play’s relevance last season, but most teams eventually thought kicking the ball through the end zone and letting teams start on the 30 was preferable to taking the chance at allowing a long return.

McMahon insists that won’t be the case this season.

“I love the new rule,” he said. “And the big thing is, our special teams players now, they’ve got to work every single play. There is going to be a tackle, you’ve got to block somebody every single play. So, at the end of the season, you’re going to have guys with 20 tackles on kickoff. And last year, we covered like 27, 28 all year. You get that up near the 70s and your special teams players’ value skyrockets, and they want to play.

“And your returner value skyrockets. Last year you’ve got 20 returns. This year that player has 70. I don’t know in the league who gets 70 touches before the season starts. That kick returner is guaranteed more touches than anyone other than your halfbacks.”

It’s also going to lead to all kinds of schematic strategy on coverage and return teams, as well as innovations in how best to kick off to avoid returners from getting a running start. McMahon said the Raiders won’t show much in the preseason, but they will kick the ball off and let the returns play out.

“We’ll try to cover every kick, because we owe it to our players to find who the best guys are,” he said.

Girl dad

Running back Raheem Mostert missed his second consecutive practice Tuesday after his wife, Devon, gave birth to the couple’s first daughter, Roemi Loella. They have three sons.

“They’re having a baby right now, and so we’re giving them all that freedom to do that,” coach Pete Carroll said.

Play of the day

Instead of a single rep, there was a sequence that best represented Tuesday’s action during the first indoor practice of camp.

Quarterback Geno Smith hit wide receiver Dont’e Thornton for a touchdown during an 11-on-11 red zone drill. On the next play, Smith was intercepted by linebacker Devin White.

It was indicative of a battle between the offense and defense that has been fostered by Carroll.

“We’re just attacking each other every day,” defensive lineman Jonah Laulu. “… You could say (we’re) trying to kill each other, but within the confines of the game. And that’s what really gets you better, is iron sharpens iron, and getting each other better every play.”

Powerful message

Adam Butler declined to comment specifically on the rumors surrounding fellow defensive tackle Christian Wilkins’ release, but he did issue a plea to those facing mental health situations.

“We pretty much moved on from the situation,” Butler said. “But I will say that whatever you’re going through as a person … whatever your struggle is … just talk to somebody. Get some therapy.”

Staying healthy

Defensive end Malcolm Koonce said he feels well a week into camp after he missed last season because of a knee injury.

Carroll said the decision was made to manage Koonce’s reps Tuesday because of the turf.

“Missing all last year, he’s got to get back on track, which he’s done a great job of,” Carroll said. “Today on the turf for the first time, he didn’t get as many plays. I just want to make sure we get him through this first day out there.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.