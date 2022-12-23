Raiders report: Offensive line could be back to full strength

Raiders guards Alex Bars and Dylan Parham are listed as questionable for Saturday’s game after getting in limited practices in their final session of the week Thursday.

The Raiders could have both starting guards available for Saturday night’s game at Pittsburgh.

Alex Bars injured a knee in a Week 14 loss to the Rams and missed Sunday’s game against the Patriots. Dylan Parham left Sunday’s game after suffering a knee injury in the second quarter.

Both are listed as questionable after getting in limited practices in their final session of the week Thursday before departing for Pittsburgh on Friday.

“Obviously, we’re taking it day by day, but I hope to be out there,” Parham said. “I’m feeling great. It would be exciting to go out there and play in this game and have an opportunity to compete on Christmas Eve for the first time and in Pittsburgh.”

Bars said he has improved every day.

The offense struggled in their absence, with Hroniss Grasu replacing Bars and Jordan Meredith getting called up from the practice squad and starting for Parham.

“It’s pretty difficult, especially when you haven’t played next to a guy in a game,” center Andre James said of employing the 16th offensive line combination of the season Sunday against New England. “I feel like the biggest key is communication and trying to be on the same page as much as possible, and I feel like the guys who have come in and the coaches have done a good job of making sure that happens.”

Whoever lines up on the offensive line will have to deal with frigid temperatures, which can’t make all those collisions feel great on an ailing body.

But Parham said that’s what the sport is all about.

“At some point, you just have to get used to it,” he said. “Your hands are going to be cold. Your feet are going to be cold. It’s the chance to play in real football weather. As much as we like to talk about how when it gets cold, it’s real football, we actually have the chance to do it this week.”

Injury report

Bars and Parham are two of six Raiders designated as questionable for the Steelers game.

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings, who left a win over Seattle with a fibula injury and has missed the past three games, is questionable to return after being listed as a limited participant all three days this week.

Offensive tackle Jackson Barton (back), linebacker Darien Butler (quadricep) and running back Zamir White (ankle) also are questionable.

Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin is the only player who has been ruled out. He has missed the past two games with a knee injury and has not returned to practice.

The Steelers have three players listed as questionable. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson (toe) didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday. Safety Terrell Edmunds (hamstring) and linebacker Myles Jack (groin) are, too, though Jack got in a full practice Thursday.

Running back Najee Harris was a full participant Thursday and does not have a designation despite missing Wednesday’s practice with a hip injury.

High marks

Davante Adams is one of the best receivers to play the game, so the lofty score he assigned Chandler Jones for his game-winning fumble recovery carries some weight.

“I would give him a 10,” Adams said with a smile. “He transitioned really quick (from receiver to runner), obviously a very efficient and effective stiff arm there. Ball security was a little (suspect) at the end, but it was good. He finished the play, so it was good.”

