Raiders report: Offensive lineman misses practice with concussion

A new name was added to the Raiders’ injury report Friday, as one of their starting offensive lineman missed practice with a concussion.

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll grapples with Raiders guard Alex Cappa (65) while stretching during practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Sept. 04, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders offensive lineman Alex Cappa (65) sprays his head with water during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) speaks with senior offensive assistant Bob Bicknell during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) walks the sideline as a non-participant during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders’ list of injured players grew by one Friday. And it was a significant addition.

Jackson Powers-Johnson, the club’s right guard, did not practice Friday due to a concussion.

Powers-Johnson was a full participant in Thursday’s practice, so it is not known when he suffered the head injury.

The Raiders host the Chargers on “Monday Night Football” in their home opener at Allegiant Stadium. The club will list the playing status of players dealing with injuries after their practice Saturday.

Veteran guard Alex Cappa, who Powers-Johnson fought off during training camp for the starting right guard job, would be in line to get the start at that position if Powers-Johnson is unable to play.

When Raiders coach Pete Carroll announced Powers-Johnson as the team’s starter at right guard, he said Cappa would be a valuable insurance policy.

“We’re really thrilled to have Alex, who can play and back us up and give us terrific leadership and communications and all of that,” Carroll said.

The 30-year-old Cappa, who is in his eighth NFL season, played four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2018 to 2024. After playing solid football over his first six seasons, he slumped last year with the Bengals and was released at the end of the season.

Raiders general manager John Spytek, who worked in the Buccaneers’ front office when they drafted Cappa in the third round out of Humboldt State in 2018, signed Cappa to a two-year, $11 million contract with $5.5 million guaranteed.

Bowers does not practice

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, who suffered a knee injury in the season opener against the Patriots last Sunday, did not practice for the second consecutive day Friday.

Carroll said Thursday that the Raiders hope to get their star tight end on the practice field at some point this week, but time is running out. The Raiders wrap up preparations for the Chargers on Saturday.

If Bowers can’t go, the roles of Michael Mayer and Ian Thomas will likely increase.

Mayer had four catches for 38 yards in the season opener, including a key fourth-quarter catch on a fourth-down play to convert an important first down. By extending the drive, Mayer helped put kicker Daniel Carlson in position to kick a 40-yard field goal to go up 20-10.

“I told Geno when he was coming off the field in the headset that may be the play of the game,” Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly said.

Thomas, the Raiders’ third tight end, played 20 snaps in the opener and is someone the Raiders believe can be counted on.

“To have three tight ends that can play and have proven that they can play in the NFL is a real big deal. And that depth gets tested,” Kelly said.

Elandon Roberts practices

Raiders linebacker Elandon Roberts, who suffered a sprained elbow against the Patriots, returned to practice on a limited basis Friday.

Roberts, who played 14 snaps before suffering the injury, was replaced by second-year linebacker Jack Eichenberg.

