Raiders report: Offensive starter to miss remainder of season

The team signed a replacement Monday for fullback Alec Ingold after confirming the diagnosis of a torn ACL suffered during Sunday’s home loss to the Chiefs.

Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) is looked at by trainers as his teammates look on after being hurt on a special teams play during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Star tight end Darren Waller was limited to just four catches for 24 yards in his least productive game of the season on Sunday.

He hasn’t scored a touchdown since Oct. 4 and has been targeted more than eight times just once since the 19 looks he received in the season opener against the Ravens.

Interim coach Rich Bisaccia said defenses have been trying to take Waller away, but the Raiders still have to do more to get him involved.

“I think again it’s a little bit of the attention he’s attracted as well and what coverages they are trying to play and how they are trying to press him and getting some bracket coverages on him,” Bisaccia said.

“I think in the last two weeks because of what’s gone on with him, we’ve seen other players emerge a little bit and get their hands on the ball. We talked about Bryan (Edwards) and what Hunter (Renfrow) has been able to do. So, we also have to look at that and see what position we can put him in to certainly get some targets back for him as well.”

Fullback Alec Ingold has been lost for the season, Bisaccia confirmed on Monday.

Ingold suffered a torn ACL while covering a punt during Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs. In addition to his key role on offense, Ingold was a vital performer on special teams.

Bisaccia believed Ingold’s absence showed up on that unit after he left the game.

“When he went down, we had to make all kinds of adjustments and I did a poor job with that on the punt team and gave up a little bit of a tipped punt and put our defense in a bad field position to defend that as well,” Bisaccia said. “So, it’s a big loss. Again, not only the player, but who he is and what he brings to our team and the leadership role and the role that he plays as a man.”

Tight end Foster Moreau took some reps at fullback after Ingold’s departure.

Several other players suffered less severe injuries during the game.

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski missed the game and remains day-to-day with an ankle injury. Keisean Nixon was able to play through his ankle injury for the first half on Sunday, but left the game and is day to day. Running back Jalen Richard left the game with a rib injury that is not believed to be serious.

Setback for Incognito

Projected starting left guard Richie Incognito has been on injured reserve all season with a calf injury and his return no longer sounds like a sure thing.

Bisaccia said Incognito had a setback in his recovery that is still being evaluated.

“We’re getting something done today to kind of see where that’s going to go,” he said.

Bisaccia is hoping to get cornerack Trayvon Mullen (toe) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (ankle) back from injured reserve in the coming weeks.

“Trayvon Mullen, again, it’s … to some degree what he can sustain without feeling pain,” Bisaccia said. “He’s moving toward the treadmill and then toward the pool treadmill and then moving his way outside a little bit. I think Nick Morrow is the one that’s a little bit closest. He’s pushing himself to being outside and running a little bit starting this week. So, we’ll see what happens again with those guys..”

The Raiders added a fullback after learning of the severity of Ingold’s injury by signing Sutton Smith to the practice squad on Monday.

Smith was a sixth-round pick of the Steelers in 2019 out of Northern Illinois, but did not make the team.

He has done stints on the practice squad of the Steelers, Jaguars and Seahawks. The 25-year-old was signed by the Saints in the offseason and was released on Aug. 27.

Smith was named to the Mid-American Conference All-Decade team as a defensive end.

Wide receiver Gary Jennings was released from the practice squad to clear a spot.

Also, safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor were sent back to the practice squad after their callups this weekend.

Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy’s suspension has ended, so he has moved back to injured reserve from the Commissioner’s list.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.