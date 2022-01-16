Raiders report: One-and-done for playoff officiating crew

Referee Jerome Boger’s crew isn’t expected to receive a high enough grade for it performance to warrant another assignement from the NFL this postseason.

referee Jerome Boger (23) makes a call on a penalty during the second half of an NFL playoff game between the Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Between several lengthy discussions and at least one controversial call, referee Jerome Boger got plenty of screen time during the Raiders’ 26-19 AFC wild-card loss to the Bengals in Cincinnati on Saturda

It’s likely to be his last time on television this postseason.

An ESPN report Sunday morning indicated Boger’s crew is not expected to receive any more assignments from the NFL during the playoffs.

All crews are graded by the league after each game and their marks are not expected to be good enough to warrant another opportunity.

The most blatant error came on a Bengals touchdown in the second quarter. An official blew his whistle in the middle of a play while the ball was in the air, but the crew decided after a prolonged conversation the whistle had come after the ball was caught in the end zone for a touchdown.

Replays suggested that was incorrect, but the play is not subject to review.

Rookie safety Tre’Von Moehrig said Sunday he did hear the whistle on the play as he was playing defense.

“I think everybody heard it,” he said. “But no excuses. Could I have been in a better position to make a play? Yeah, for sure. We were in a scramble drill. Quarterback got outside the pocket and everybody was running around trying to find a guy. Running toward the receiver as the play was going on.

”I heard the whistle and didn’t even see the ball thrown until the receiver jumped up to catch it. I turned around and thought it would be a replay of the down, but you can’t change it.”

The long conversation on the field by the officials as they reviewed the play was just one of several moments when they were the focus of the game, which at times made it feel disjointed.

The NFL assigns different officials to work together in the postseason instead of the crews that have worked together all season.

