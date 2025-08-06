Raiders report: Opening depth chart raises questions at OL, RB

Jordan Meredith is listed as the Raiders’ first-team center ahead of Jackson Powers-Johnson, reinforcing a trend that has developed during the past few practices.

The Raiders’ first unofficial depth chart brought clarity at several positions before their preseason opener Thursday at the Seattle Seahawks.

It also left open several questions, including a glaring one on the offensive line.

Jordan Meredith is listed as the first-team center, reinforcing a trend that has developed the past few practices, when he has played the position instead of presumed starter Jackson Powers-Johnson.

That doesn’t mean Powers-Johnson would be relegated to the bench if the season started today. He’s listed as a co-starter at right guard with Alex Cappa.

The Raiders don’t open the regular season until Sept. 7, so everything is subject to change.

“We look physical with (Meredith and Powers-Johnson) out there, and they’ve given us a nice flash, but we’re just getting started,” coach Pete Carroll said after Tuesday’s practice. “It’s a long ways for both those guys. JPJ has been a center most of his time, and Jordan has been a guard most of his time, so what are we thinking, you could ask? But we think we see something in this combination, and we’re going to give it a look.”

The coaches also have given a long look to Zamir White and clearly like what they have seen from the fourth-year running back, who is coming off a disappointing season in what was supposed to be his breakout year to fill the void left by Josh Jacobs.

White is listed as the co-second-team running back with Raheem Mostert in what has become a battle for the primary change of pace option to starter Ashton Jeanty.

“He really has sent a message that he’s the hammer,” Carroll said of White.

There were few surprises elsewhere on the depth chart, with Tre Tucker joining Dont’e Thornton and Jakobi Meyers as the starting wide receivers. Tucker is also listed as the primary kickoff and punt returner.

Defensively, Darien Porter is listed alongside Eric Stokes as the starting outside cornerbacks. Porter has been locked in a battle with Decamerion Richardson to win the job opposite Stokes. Darnay Holmes is listed ahead of Greedy Vance in the slot.

Three rookies are listed as first-teamers, and four are on the second unit, a sign that rookies will be called upon to contribute immediately.

“I’ve said to you guys from the start that I’m not hesitant to play young guys,” Carroll said. “We almost force them into it and force feed them until they show us who they are and what they’re all about and how much they can handle.”

Trading places

Carroll said the team’s confidence in its group of defensive backs played a large role in Jakorian Bennett becoming expendable and leading to the trade that sent him to the Eagles on Monday for defensive lineman Thomas Booker IV.

“We like our group, and we feel confident in them, so we were able to get another guy we need up front,” Carroll said.

Carroll said the Raiders like Booker’s motor and consistent effort, along with his size and flexibility to play several positions on the line. He believes Booker’s productivity was limited by the talent surrounding on the Eagles’ line.

“That keeps him from playing more and getting his numbers up, but we’ve seen a lot of positives in him,” Carroll said.

Injury update

Safety Lonnie Johnson Jr., who suffered a broken leg in Saturday’s mock game, is expected to undergo surgery soon. The Raiders think he could return this season.

“He’s in good spirits,” Carroll said. “He knows it’s a chance that it’s a minimal amount of time to get back. These five weeks are very important to him so he can get back within three, four or five weeks into the (regular) season or whatever it is.”

Johnson had emerged as a potential regular contributor to the defense after spending much of his career as a role player.

Cappa and defensive tackle Leki Fotu, who was in a walking boot, did not participate in team drills Tuesday. Thornton was limited, but Carroll said that was precautionary and “he’s not hurt at all.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.