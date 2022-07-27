Raiders report: Packers’ Rodgers jokes about Adams’ comment

All of the clarifying Davante Adams tried to do about his comments comparing Derek Carr to former teammate Aaron Rodgers didn’t stop Rodgers from making a joke about the matter.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers watches a drill at the NFL football team's practice field Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) works out with special teamers, tight end Jacob Hollister (88) and longsnapper Trent Sieg (47) during the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) stretches during the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive players drill near a tackle post during the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive linemen Vernon Butler (94), Matthew Butler (73) and Malcolm Koonce (51) rush towards linebackers coach Antonio Pierce during the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive linemen Vernon Butler (94), Matthew Butler (73) and Malcolm Koonce (51) work a drill with linebackers coach Antonio Pierce during the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) works with offensive guard Dylan Parham (66) and offensive line assistant coach Cameron Clemmons during the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) throws as quarterbacks Nick Mullens (9) and Derek Carr (4) look on during the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) takes a snap under center during the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) drills during the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) walks the field during the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55), right, works against Raiders defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) during the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive ends Zach VanValkenburg (54) and Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) hold pads as defensive ends Maxx Crosby (98) and Clelin Ferrell (99) prepare to rush them during the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) calls out instruction as Raiders tight ends Jesper Horstead, left, and Foster Moreau (87) listen in during the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

All of the clarifying Davante Adams tried to do about his comments comparing Derek Carr to former teammate Aaron Rodgers didn’t stop Rodgers from making a joke about the matter in his first media session of Packers training camp on Wednesday.

Adams set social media ablaze last week with what he says were unclear comments about going from the four-time MVP Rodgers to Carr when he was traded from the Packers to the Raiders this offseason.

Aaron Rodgers on going from Davante Adams to Allen Lazard as WR1: “I mean it’s always tough going from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer. From Davante to Allen, it’s gonna be a transition, but he’s capable of a lot.” pic.twitter.com/pBveMG5Qqh — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 27, 2022

“Any time you change quarterbacks from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer,” Adams said. “it’s going to be a little bit of an adjustment.”

Adams refused to back away from the assertion Carr could one day earn consideration for enshrinement, but says what he should have said was “even if you go from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer.”

Rodgers obviously took note of the viral story and delivered a perfect retort when he was asked Wednesday what it would be like going from Adams to the unheralded Allen Lazard as his No. 1 wide receiver.

“It’s always tough going from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer,” Rodgers said to big laughs. “From Davante to Allen, it’s going to be a transition.”

Pads go on

Wednesday marked the sixth practice of training camp, but the first session in which the team took the field in full pads.

While kicker Daniel Carlson didn’t see much contact, he particularly enjoyed watching his teammates go through a full-speed goal line drill.

“It looks painful out there,” he said. “I’m glad I don’t have to do that all the time, but we’ve got an awesome group of guys that are competing, and it’s really fun to watch when we get the chance.”

Unsurprisingly, linebacker Denzel Perryman delivered the biggest hit of the session.

Versatility

Star defensive end Maxx Crosby showed off his versatility by executing several long snaps with the special teams unit during Wednesday’s practice.

Carlson believes Trent Sieg’s job is still safe, however.

“(Crosby) slings it pretty well, but I think he’s pretty valuable where he’s at,” Carlson said. “And Trent does a great job for us.”

Wright retires

Linebacker K.J. Wright signed a one-day contract with Seattle on Wednesday to retire as a member of the Seahawks.

The 33-year-old spent his first 10 seasons in Seattle before signing as a free agent with the Raiders for the 2021 season.

Wright played in all 17 games for the Raiders last year, including eight starts, and made 51 tackles.

Workers wanted

Special teams coach Tom McMahon entered a pretty good situation with the Raiders, having established and reliable stalwarts at kicker, punter and long snapper.

Now he just has to find the players to fill in on his coverage and return units.

While he didn’t want to identify anyone by name, he knows exactly what he’s looking for in his candidates.

“Workers,” he said. “Work and win both start with a ‘W’ for a reason, so the bottom line is you have to start there with workers. Then guys that really understand the game of leverage, that understand your eyes are going to create that winning leverage at the end of the day. Then the fundamentals will take over with what your mind and your body does. The eyes control your body and that comes with work.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.