Raiders report: Pete Carroll, Geno Smith embraced by Seahawks fans

The Raiders’ first preseason game marked the return of Pete Carroll, the Seahawks’ coach for 14 years, and quarterback Geno Smith, who spent six years in Seattle.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll stands with quarterback Geno Smith (7) on the sideline during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

SEATTLE — There were times during Thursday’s 23-23 preseason tie against the Seahawks when Raiders coach Pete Carroll glanced at the Lumen Field scoreboard and got excited about a highlight of a good play by the home team.

Old habits die hard, after all.

Carroll’s first game as the Raiders’ coach came in the same venue where he spent 14 years as the Seahawks’ coach.

“There was a couple times when guys made plays, and I’m looking at the screen in the end zone and thought it was our guy making the play,” Carroll said with a smile.

Otherwise, Carroll said it felt far more normal than one might expect.

“I’m sorry to tell you it wasn’t like something that was obvious,” he said. “It’s a football game.

“I was with my team, and we were battling. It was cool to be here. I loved it here. I’ve always loved the whole experience that we had here all those years together. I don’t forget that. I don’t disrespect that one bit. But it didn’t translate to something crazy to me. It was just an opportunity to play in a great setting.”

His starting quarterback, Geno Smith, was in a similar position. He spent the past six seasons with the Seahawks before he was traded to the Raiders in March.

Smith, who played the first series and went 1-for-3 for 15 yards, received a warm greeting that included signs welcoming him back to Seattle. He stopped on his way to the locker room to take pictures and sign autographs.

“It means everything to me,” Smith said of the support. “We all know about the 12s and how special they are. They’re a big part of why the Seahawks are a really good team. … It’s always fun when you can go back to a place you loved.”

Raiders defensive back Jamal Adams also returned after spending four seasons with the Seahawks from 2020 to 2023, but he generated far less fanfare and positive vibes.

Injury report

Alex Cappa was one of the few Raiders regulars who did not see action, as he deals with what is thought to be a minor injury.

Cappa was listed on the unofficial depth chart as the co-starter at right guard. His absence cleared the way for Jackson Powers-Johnson to see extended action at guard with Jordan Meredith continuing to hold down the starting center job. Powers-Johnson and Meredith played well into the second quarter.

Alex Bachman briefly left the game with an ankle injury, but Carroll downplayed the extent, even though the veteran receiver reacted emotionally by slamming his helmet to the ground when he went to the sideline.

“He’s fine,” Carroll said. “He’s had an ankle that’s been bothering him. He just wrenched it a bit, but he played after that.”

Stating his case

Wide receiver Shedrick Jackson is well aware of the young receivers he is competing with on the Raiders’ roster, but he’s not fazed. After all, the former Auburn player spent parts of his first two seasons on a roster with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in Cincinnati.

Jackson stated an early case to make the roster with a 41-yard touchdown reception on a sensational route in the fourth quarter. He finished with team highs of four catches for 76 yards.

On the touchdown, Jackson stutter-stepped on the line and raced past a defender as rookie quarterback Cam Miller executed a pump-fake to freeze the defender and hit Jackson in stride down the right sideline.

“I just gave him a one-two at the top of the route, and he bit on it,” Jackson said. “We were running slants most of the game, and that’s what he was reacting to, and once I gave him the one-two and he bit on it, I just took off.

“I knew Cam was going to give me a chance. All I had to do was beat him deep and go get it. I knew I was wide open, and sometimes those are the hardest to catch because you know you’re wide open.”

