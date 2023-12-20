Raiders report: Pierce optimistic injured stars could play Monday

Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce expressed optimism the team could have two offensive stalwarts back for Monday’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) is escorted off the filed by Dr. Michael Miao, a team orthopedic surgeon, during the second half of their NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce believes his team could receive a special Christmas gift.

He’s optimistic injured offensive stalwarts Josh Jacobs and Kolton Miller will be back in the lineup for Monday’s matchup with the Chiefs.

Jacobs, the Raiders star running back, missed the team’s 63-21 win over the Chargers on Dec. 14 with a quad injury. Miller, the club’s starting left tackle, has missed four of the last five games with a shoulder injury.

“I think (Jacobs) was close last week,” Pierce said. “That was a decision we all made in the best interest of him, for himself. If I were a betting man, I would think he will play this game.”

Pierce was willing to make a similar wager when it comes to Miller.

”Same deal,” Pierce said. “If I was betting man…

“Those guys are going through the process and this is a game you want to play in. You don’t want to sit there, you don’t watch it on television. You want to be there.”

The Raiders, with their game on Monday, did not practice Wednesday and aren’t required to release an injury report until Thursday.

Pierce is hoping for another gift as well when kickoff comes around.

“I only have one wish and one present I want,” Pierce said. “It’s to win. I just want to win.”

Part of history

Reserve offensive lineman Jordan Meredith has seen extensive action in just three games during his two seasons with the Raiders.

Two of them will go down as some of the most memorable games in franchise history.

The Western Kentucky product made his NFL debut in the Raiders’ 30-24 win against the Patriots on Dec. 18, 2022. It’s best remembered for defensive end Chandler Jones’ walk-off defensive touchdown.

Meredith also played 16 snaps in the Raiders’ 3-0 loss to the Vikings on Dec. 10 after center Andre James got hurt. He proceeded to play all 64 offensive snaps the following game when the team scored a franchise-record 63 points against the Chargers.

“I was in the throwback miracle and now this with the most points, so being able to be a part of franchise history like that with the Raiders is very exciting,” Meredith said. “There’s a lot of things I can work on and a lot of things I did great. Now it’s just about moving forward with the good and then taking everything else and making sure you correct them so when they pop up in the future, you’re ready to handle them.”

Moving on

The Raiders moved on from one of their 2023 draft picks Wednesday.

The team waived defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera, a seventh-round pick out of Arizona State who has appeared in two games this season. The Raiders also officially signed defensive tackle Marquan McCall to the practice squad. Cornerback Troy Pride was released to clear a spot on the practice-squad roster.

Jade Silvera last played in the Raiders’ 30-6 win over the Giants on Nov. 6. He recorded two tackles in his two appearances.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.