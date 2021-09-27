Raiders report: Preseason star released from roster

The undefeated Raiders have an open roster spot after letting go of running back Trey Ragas, one of the standout performers from training camp.

Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) runs with the football during team practice at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders Report

All practices at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, unless noted:

■ Tuesday — Off

■ Wednesday — Off

■ Thursday — Practice, 10:50 a.m.

■ Friday — Practice, 10:50 a.m.

■ Saturday — Practice, 11 a.m.

■ Sunday — Off

■ Monday — at Los Angeles Chargers, 5:15 p.m.

Quote of the day

The Raiders are off to an historic 3-0 start. They are the first team to open the season with three wins against teams that won at least 10 games in the previous year.

But it’s not like they have time to take a breath now with a divisional rival off to a good start on tap. The Raiders travel to Los Angeles for a Monday Night Football tilt against the Chargers.

Coach Jon Gruden knows this is not the time to start to admire the work his team has put in thus far.

“Well, it’s fun to win and you’ve also got to be realistic when you look at your schedule and what we have coming up,” he said Monday. “It doesn’t get much easier. The Chargers just went to Kansas City and beat the Chiefs and did it in impressive fashion. Every week is a grind and hopefully we get some good news from the trainer on some of the guys that have been missing … we are going to need them.”

Injury report

Gruden didn’t have any specific injuries to report coming out of Sunday’s overtime win over the Dolphins, apart from mentioning several players are “sore.”

It’s a welcome change for a team that has been ravaged by injuries over the first few weeks of the season.

Gruden even had an optimistic update on starting running back Josh Jacobs, who has missed the last two games with an ankle injury.

“I met with Josh this morning and we’re going to see how he feels on the practice field this week,” Gruden said. “Not making any predictions, but we’re hopeful that we can get him back on the grass at some point this week.”

The extra day off ahead of a Monday night game won’t hurt his chances of being on the field against the Chargers.

No days off

At this point in the season, the week of an NFL player typically settles into a routine with Mondays in the building for treatment and meetings and Tuesdays off. Wednesday and Thursday are the toughest practices of the week, with a short walk-through session on Friday.

Monday night games throw off that routine a bit. The Raiders will have Wednesday off before settling into a typical practice week starting on Thursday.

Very little time is wasted in the NFL, however, so Gruden and his staff are taking advantage of the extra hours.

“We used this day, the next few days, creatively to buy some time to look at Chicago because we know we play them on a real short turnaround (in Week 5),” Gruden said Monday. “Later this afternoon we’ll get into the Chargers. … We have a lot of preparation to do for the Chargers.”

Transaction

The Raiders released running back Trey Ragas on Monday, leaving just 52 players on the active roster.

He can only be signed back to the practice squad if no other team in the league claims him off waivers over the next 24 hours.

Ragas, a star in training camp, was signed to the active roster on Saturday. He did not play a snap in Sunday’s game.

It’s unclear who will fill the open roster spot, but four players are eligible to come off injured reserve after missing the first three games. Running back Jalen Richard, cornerback Keisean Nixon and linebackers Nicholas Morrow and Javin White all fit that criteria.

Richard is expected to return to the practice field this week.

Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal