Raiders report: QB returns to practice field 2 months after injury

The Raiders opened the 21-day practice window for quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who suffered a broken right wrist in their final preseason game Aug. 23.

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) stretches during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) warms up during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Quarterback Aidan O’Connell returned to the field Wednesday about two months after breaking his right wrist in the Raiders’ final preseason game Aug. 23.

When he will return to game action and his role are uncertain, though the start of his practice window gives the team 21 days to decide whether to activate him this season or keep him on injured reserve.

O’Connell has made 17 starts in two seasons. He also has been a reserve for the Raiders and was expected to be Geno Smith’s backup this season.

The team traded for veteran Kenny Pickett after O’Connell’s injury, so the No. 2 spot behind a struggling Smith could be up for grabs.

“My job is to just compete as much as I can,” O’Connell said. “Whatever the coaching staff decides for me is up to them.”

Coach Pete Carroll has time to think about how to manage three active quarterbacks on the roster.

“We haven’t had that opportunity in years,” Carroll said. “In Seattle way back, probably before the rule was in effect, we had three guys really actively working at it. So we’ll see. I’m not sure how soon he’ll get back to practice. He’s throwing today, really for the first time with us.”

O’Connell said he’s focused on working his way back to game speed.

“It feels like a lot more than two months,” he said. “Time just moves so weird in the NFL, but I’m definitely very excited to get back out there and throw at some moving targets.

“I think (recovery) comes in waves. To throw the ball is different than doing drills in the training room or weight room. I’ve been throwing for a while and now just getting the endurance strength back.”

The timing of the injury was difficult for O’Connell, who had worked a full offseason and training camp learning a new offense under offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

“It took the wind out of the sails a little bit,” O’Connell said. “But it’s still a long season, and there’s plenty of it left so now it’s about trying to take advantage of what we have left instead of looking at what was lost.”

Injury report

The Raiders were short-handed on the defensive line Wednesday when they returned to practice after the bye with end Maxx Crosby and tackle Adam Butler missing the session with back injuries.

Carroll expressed optimism that they will play Sunday.

Tight end Brock Bowers (knee) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee) were full participants and are trending toward returning this week.

Cornerback Lonnie Johnson was a limited participant. He suffered a broken leg in the preseason, and his practice has opened.

Safety Isaiah Pola-Mao was a full participant after suffering an ankle injury against the Chiefs in Week 7.

Reunited

Smith might have been the happiest person in the locker room after the Raiders signed veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett on Tuesday. They were teammates with the Seahawks.

“It’s just a good feeling to have a close friend of mine right next to me, especially when things aren’t going great and didn’t start off like we’d like to,” Smith said. “Tyler is a guy who understands me and knows how to get me going.”

At least part of the decision to sign Lockett was to provide Smith with a comfort level as he tries to work through his problems.

But Lockett also will be good for the rest of the offense, Smith said.

“He’s a great locker room guy, a great leader,” he said. “He’s going to provide a ton of information for the wideouts, and especially for our young guys who are still developing and learning. And he’s also still got juice, man. He can still play.”

