Raiders report: rare Monday without lengthy injury report

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2021 - 5:21 pm
 
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden responds to questions from the media at Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden responds to questions from the media at Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

RAIDERS REPORT

Schedule

All practices at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, unless noted:

Tuesday — Off

Wednesday — Practice, 10:50 a.m.

Thursday — Practice, 10:50 a.m.

Friday — Practice, 11 a.m.

Saturday — Off

Sunday — at Denver Broncos, Empower Field, 1:25 p.m.

Injury report

It was a rare Monday without a lengthy injury report coming out of the previous day’s game.

Derek Carr left Sunday’s game with a minor neck injury but returned to action.

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins did leave the game twice with an injury. The team is still evaluating the extent.

“He is still being looked at with a back injury of some kind,” Jon Gruden said earlier Monday before he resigned as coach. “I don’t have any official update at this point.”

Love the Drake

The Raiders were thrilled to land running back Kenyan Drake in the offseason and sounded poised to make him a key weapon in the offense. His role hasn’t quite matched that enthusiasm.

Drake got two carries and picked up 11 yards Sunday while failing to secure his only target in the passing game.

He now has just 13 total yards from scrimmage in the last two games.

Gruden said there is no specific plan to make sure Drake gets more touches.

“I’d like to get everybody involved,” he said. “We want to get (Josh) Jacobs involved right now. I think it all starts there. We’ve got to get the running game going and there’s never enough balls to get around to everybody.”

Not on the same page

Second-year wide receiver Bryan Edwards made his initial first-quarter reception Sunday, but finished with just two.

He dropped what would have been a huge gain late and wasn’t able to connect with Derek Carr on an overthrow on the final meaningful offensive snap of the game for the Raiders.

“Well, the last fourth and five, we had him,” Gruden said. “I think we got some congestion back there in the pocket and Derek just missed him. You could argue that Edwards got grabbed a little bit on that route and the timing was off because of that. But we had a chance for a big chunk there to get back in the game. Unfortunately, we didn’t make that hookup. We (also had) a terrible miscommunication on the second possession in the red zone and that’s been addressed.”

Adam Hill Review-Journal

