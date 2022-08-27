Raiders report: Receiver records interception in victory

Wide receiver Isaiah Zuber showed he was willing to do whatever it takes to make the roster, including switching sides of the ball in the middle of the game against the Patriots.

Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) reacts after intercepting the ball against the New England Patriots during the second half of their NFL preseason football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) makes a catch under pressure from New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) during the second half of their NFL preseason football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) celebrates his interception and run back versus the New England Patriots during the second half of their NFL preseason football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89), safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40) and cornerback Bryce Cosby (44) celebrate Zuber's interception and run back versus the New England Patriots during the second half of their NFL preseason football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Las. Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders’ wide receiver Isaiah Zuber catching a pass in the second half of an exhibition game would hardly have warranted a mention in most scenarios.

The fact he did it on defense to record an interception against the Patriots in a 23-6 victory at Allegiant Stadium on Friday night made it a bit more noteworthy.

“I was like, ‘Is this ball really coming to me?’” Zuber said of his defensive highlight. “But it was a great experience.”

Zuber, whose NFL debut came against the Raiders for the Patriots in 2020, also had a reception for seven yards in Friday’s win over his old team.

No player in Raiders history has ever had an interception and reception in the same game during the regular season or playoffs. Historical preseason statistics aren’t fully complete.

“That boy is an athlete, huh?” cornerback Nate Hobbs said. “They can’t even say receiver on the roster (any) more, it has to be ‘ATH’ from now on.

“Hey, man, he made the catch. And then he goes back in on offense. I’ver never seen that. Execution fuels emotion.”

Zuber, who grew up playing defensive back before switching to offense in high school, said he was told by coaches in the last few days that he could be called on to help out on defense with the secondary a bit thin.

That situation presented itself during the game when a couple defensive players started cramping.

“That’s a great example of what our team has become — unselfish, willing to do whatever is asked of them,” coach Josh McDaniels said. “He was ready to go and made a great play. What a memory. You saw the reaction from the team. Isaiah was also running down on the kickoff when we scored and covering punts. I commend him for being ready to go.”

Zuber had the ball he intercepted proudly on display in his locker after the game and was on the phone talking about the play with his father before talking to the assembled media.

He hopes the versatility he showed on Friday sends a message to the Raiders that he belongs in the organization.

“The more you can do, right?” he said. “The coaches always talk about that.”

Making his case

Defensive end Tashawn Bower continued his strong preseason with a pair of sacks on Friday night, including a forced fumble that was recovered by the offense.

He finished the exhibition slate with four sacks in four games, including at least one in three straight contests to make his case for a roster spot.

“I feel like I did a good job,” he said. “I still have some things to clean up. I’ll let the coaches decide. We have a lot of other good players, too, who do great things. Whatever I can do to fit in with my role and have a piece on this defense and this team, I’m ready to accept it.”

The LSU alum has played in 20 games, including three starts, across parts of five seasons with the Patriots and Vikings. He has two career regular-season sacks, but believes his previous stops have helped prepare him for a regular role.

“I’m just taking things from different teams I’ve been on, taking the coaching, trying to implement the little things and honing in on how hard you’re practicing and being focused,” he said.

Undefeated

The Raiders finished the preseason 4-0 for the first time in franchise history.

While the standings are now reset, Hobbs believes the victories are far from meaningless.

“I think any win gives a team confidence,” he said. “You guys are just seeing the results of the habits we’re putting in each day. We compete. We bring focus. We bring high intensity. It’s just what we do. As soon as we step out of this locker room, everyone will be ready for the challenge.”

Star of the Show

Three-time Super Bowl champion Henry Lawrence was more than just a spectator during Friday’s alumni reunion at Allegiant Stadium.

During the third quarter, Lawrence joined the house band below the torch on the north end of the stadium and belted out “Stand By Me” to great fanfare.

The 70-year-old former offensive tackle was one of just six players to be on all three Raiders’ Super Bowl championship teams.

He was a first-round pick in 1974 and made two Pro Bowls.

More than 300 Raiders alumni were in attendance at the game and were honored at halftime as part of a reunion weekend. Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.