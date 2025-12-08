Raiders report: Relative of Bo Jackson finds end zone on 1st catch

Shedrick Jackson, whose great-uncle is Raiders legend Bo Jackson, made his first career catch count, scoring a touchdown in Sunday’s loss to the Denver Broncos.

No. 1 pick in the NFL draft? It’s possible for the Raiders

Did Raiders’ field goal cause worst bad beat of year? Barstool Sports founder thinks so

Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) scores a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

How unexpected was the late touchdown scored by Shedrick Jackson on Sunday?

CBS didn’t even have a name graphic ready that the network’s broadcast typically displays for any player who reaches the end zone.

Jackson’s first NFL touch was a 25-yard touchdown reception from Kenny Pickett in the fourth quarter of the Raiders’ 24-17 loss at Allegiant Stadium.

“We’ve been getting reps at practice, so we have a bit of a connection going,” Jackson said of hauling in his second career target from the backup quarterback.

It’s been quite a journey for Jackson, whose great-uncle is Raiders legend Bo Jackson.

The 26-year-old had one touchdown in five seasons at Auburn and entered the NFL in 2023 as an undrafted free agent.

Jackson spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad, but did appear in five games and was targeted once.

He was released during the 2024 season and signed to the Raiders’ practice squad, where he has spent most of this season.

Jackson attracted a large gathering of cameras Sunday at his locker, which had a game ball proudly on display.

“It means a lot,” he said of the recognition. “It’s a lot of work these past three years, a lot of work behind the scenes. But it has to get done so you can be ready for the opportunity.

“I just need to continue to make plays and build on the opportunities I’ve got and keep going.”

Sunday was the second time he was active this season.

He’s the first Raider since 1991 to score a touchdown on his first catch and joins Tampa Bay’s Kameron Johnson as the second player in the NFL to do so this season.

Coach Pete Carroll said the team is happy for Jackson.

“It was good rooting for the guy,” Carroll said. “He’s been busting his tail the whole time he’s been with us, and he’s looking impressive.”

Rookie gets first sack

Rookie defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway has been putting in the work to improve even if his efforts weren’t necessarily showing up on game day for the Raiders.

The fourth-round pick out of South Carolina finally made his mark Sunday, recording a sack of Bo Nix in the first quarter, the first of his career.

“It means a lot,” Hemingway said. “All the hard work. It’s a team sport, so it really didn’t mean anything because we didn’t win. But I’m just going to keep working to make sure the hard work keeps paying off.”

It has been a slow build for Hemingway, who was active in four of the first 12 games and had one tackle in 82 defensive snaps.

His teammates have seen the growth.

“He’s a hell of a young player, and he’s getting better and better,” star defensive end Maxx Crosby said. “I’m really excited about him and his development.”

Rare fast start

The Raiders scored an opening-drive touchdown for the first time since a Week 1 win at New England.

A 15-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith to Brock Bowers capped a 10-play, 70-yard drive that snapped an NFL-high 11-game drought without finding the end zone on the first possession.

The Raiders, however, sputtered from there. They totaled eight yards on the next four drives combined.

“I feel like sometimes we get going and have those long sustained drives where we score, and it happens real smooth,” Bowers said. “Other times, we get a penalty or something happens, negative play, and knock ourselves off track.”

Injury update

Carroll indicated the knee injury that caused cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly to be carted off the field appeared to be serious, though he didn’t want to specify what he heard from the medical staff until testing is complete.

“But it is a serious injury,” Carroll said. “From what he was able to convey, he did it when he was breaking. It wasn’t like he got leg whipped or something like that, but it is a significant injury.”

Carroll was more optimistic about Smith’s shoulder.

“The early indication that they were able to get didn’t show any damage,” Carroll said. “Yet his shoulder is really locked up. So we’ll see what that means.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.