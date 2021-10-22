Raiders report: Rich Bisaccia hopes to establish team’s identity

The interim head coach wants his teams to care about each other and be relentless when they take the field against the Eagles on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia speaks during a news conference at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

RAIDERS REPORT

Schedule

All practices at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, unless noted:

■ Saturday — Off

■ Sunday —vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Allegiant Stadium, 1:05 p.m.

■ Monday — Off

■ Tuesday — Off

■ Wednesday — Off

■ Thursday — Off

■ Friday — Off

■ Saturday — Off

■ Sunday — Bye week

Quote of the day

Rich Bisaccia is about to lead the Raiders on the field for the second time as the interim coach, but he’s been in the profession for nearly four decades.

He’s had a chance to think about what he wants his team to look like when he’s in charge.

“I’d like them to play like they really care about each other,” Bisaccia said of what he’s hoping is his team’s identity. “I’d like them to know what to do and how to do it. I’d like them to play with relentless effort and I’d like them to play together.

“I think that’s what they’re working on day in and day out.”

Injury report

Tight end Nick Bowers is the only Raiders player who will carry an injury designation into Sunday’s game.

He is out with a neck injury.

“We’ll assess where he’s at in the next few days,” Bisaccia said.

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins is expected to play through a hip injury that forced him to miss the win over the Broncos.

Hankins was a little bit limited on Wednesday, practiced a little bit more on Thursday and he was a full participant (Friday),” Bisaccia said. “We’re excited to get him back.”

Safety Dallin Leavitt took a similar path to full participation on Friday and is expected to be available despite a quad injury. Tight end Darren Waller was limited Friday with knee and ankle injuries.

For the Eagles, safety Anthony Harris has injuries to his hands and groin. He is listed as questionable, as is guard Jack Anderson after he was added to the injury report with a hamstring injury that caused him to miss Friday’s practice.

Tight end Dallas Goedert is expected to play after coming off the COVID list and getting in a limited practice on Friday. Lane Johnson got in full practice sessions on Thursday and Friday and is expected to start at right tackle after taking leave from the team and missing the last three games.

Jefferson expected to return

Defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson has not practiced this week, though he is not dealing with an injury.

Bisaccia said he returned home to his mom and dad to deal with a family issue.

“We’ve been in constant contact with him,” Bisaccia said. “I spoke to him this morning. We believe he’ll be back tomorrow and we’ll have a conversation with him and see where he’s at going into Sunday.”

Just another game

Bisaccia downplayed the personal significance of his first-career win last week and deflected a question about what it will mean to be head coach in a home game for the first time on Sunday.

“We’re going to get in the grass and I hope it feels the same way,” he said Friday. “I still have the same responsibilities I had last week. We still have (defensive coordinator Gus Bradley), we still have (offensive coordinator Greg Olson). We have our coaches intact.

“I’ve played against the Eagles for a long time. I know the identity they have, very aware of it. And certainly the players they have. They’re well-coached and play extremely physical. It’s a big-time opponent. We’re excited about getting an opportunity to play again.”

Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal