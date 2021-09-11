Raiders report: Richie Incognito out for season opener

Veteran guard Richie Incognito has been out since suffering a calf injury during joint practices against the Rams on Aug. 19.

Raiders offensive guard Richie Incognito (64) speaks to the media after training camp on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders report

All practices at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, unless noted:

■ Sunday — Off

■ Monday — vs. Ravens, Allegiant Stadium, 5:15 p.m.

■ Tuesday — Off

■ Wednesday — Practice, 10:50 a.m.

■ Thursday — Practice, 10:50 a.m.

■ Friday — Practice, 11 a.m.

■ Saturday — Off

■ Sunday — at Steelers, Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.

Quote of the day

Former first-round pick Henry Ruggs is looking to improve on a rookie season in which he finished with 26 catches for 452 yards and two touchdowns.

The starting wide receiver doesn’t plan to measure his progress from the box score, however.

“I’m not a big stat guy,” he said. “I used to like math, but I don’t like numbers anymore. When you’re out of school for two years, you kind of get away from that stuff.”

Ruggs paused to enjoy the laughter, clearly pleased with his words going over so well with the assembled media.

The former Alabama star hopes by the end of the season he will be similarly happy with his performance on the field.

“I’m my biggest critic,” he said. “If I feel like I had a good game, then I won’t say I’m satisfied, but I’ll say I’m at ease. But it’s really just about production. If I’m productive and efficient with my touches and in what I do to help my team out and everybody does their job and we have success, then numbers don’t matter.”

Injury report

Starting left guard Richie Incognito has officially been ruled out by the Raiders on the final injury report, issued Saturday afternoon.

The 38-year-old has been out since suffering a calf injury during joint practices against the Rams on Aug. 19.

Safety Roderic Teamer, who has been dealing with shoulder and ankle issues, did not practice again on Saturday. He has yet to hit the field this week and is categorized as doubtful.

None of the other Raiders carries an injury designation into the game.

Running back Josh Jacobs was limited in practice all three days this week with a toe injury, but he is expected to play. Defensive end Carl Nassib was a full participant for the second straight day after a limited session on Thursday due to a pectoral injury.

Defensive end Clelin Ferrell (back) and rookie right tackle Alex Leatherwood (shin) practiced in full all week.

The Ravens lost several players for the year in the preseason, including two key starters this week in running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters.

Defensive end Derek Wolfe has been dealing with back and hip injuries. He has yet to practice this week and has been ruled out of Monday’s game.

Linebacker Daelin Hayes was limited by a knee injury on Thursday and Friday before getting in a full session on Saturday, though he is still questionable.

Cornerback Jimmy Smith popped up on the injury report Friday with an ankle injury. He was limited on Saturday and is listed as questionable, a huge concern for a team already shorthanded at the position after the injury to Peters.

Jersey swap

Starting safeties Johnathan Abram and Trevon Moehrig had a slightly different look during Saturday’s walkthrough practice.

Abram was wearing No. 25 while Moehrig had a No. 24 on his shirt.

Fans shouldn’t worry about rushing out to buy new jerseys, however. The teammates just decided to switch gear for the day.

“That was just for fun,” Moehrig said. “Nothing too serious.”

Moehrig said the exchange was Abram’s idea.

“He just said, ‘You’re going to be 24 today and I’m going to be 25,’” Moehrig said. “I was like, ’Alright, let’s go. Let’s ride with it.’”

They will be back in their more familiar gear for Monday night’s game against the Ravens.

Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal