Raiders report: Rookie linebacker states his case in preseason finale

The Raiders’ Amari Gainer, an undrafted rookie free-agent linebacker, made 12 tackles, including 10 solo, in a tie against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Tanner Mordecai (4) sacked by Raiders linebacker Amari Gainer (53) and defensive tackle Matthew Butler (91) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) runs past Raiders linebacker Amari Gainer (53) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Amari Gainer had one final chance to prove he belongs at the NFL level when the Raiders took the field for their final preseason test against the 49ers on Friday night at Allegiant Stadium.

The undrafted rookie free-agent linebacker passed with flying colors.

Gainer made 12 tackles, including 10 solo, in a 24-24 tie that came down to the final play.

While it was a solid impression to leave on the coaching staff before final roster decisions are made, Gainer didn’t want to make too much of one good game.

“Every moment is important,” he said. “Every time I step in the building, it’s just about being my best self and being great whether that’s for a game or practice or a meeting. I just have to be my best self and be the best I can be.”

He was mostly exceptional throughout training camp, often drawing the unprompted praise of coach Antonio Pierce and assistants. Pierce again sung Gainer’s praises Friday.

“Amari did a really good job,” he said. “You got an opportunity, you make the most of it. If I was a player, I wouldn’t want to get pulled right now when cuts are coming up. He stuck in there to the very end and called the defense tonight — first time he’s done that as well. Just some bright spots and things he can learn from as well.”

Gainer acknowledged he has heard the praise, but has tried not to make too much of it.

“We always keep the inside inside and focus on what’s in front of us,” he said. “Be a team. You can’t let the negative or positive noise get to your head. You have to stay positive and grounded and stay in the moment. I feel like that’s what helped me.”

Gainer, who spent four seasons at Florida State before finishing with one season at North Carolina, believes he has proven he belongs in the NFL and is proud of his accomplishments through the process.

“I feel like I’m a great guy on and off the field,” he said. “Your character takes you a long way, so I think it’s just the beginning.”

Just kicking it

Kicker Daniel Carlson couldn’t come up with a tackle on a long kickoff return by the 49ers in the first half.

Fortunately for the Raiders, he showed he’s still pretty good at kicking the ball through the uprights.

Carlson connected on a 43-yard field goal in the final minute to force the tie.

“That’s exactly what you want out of a third preseason game,” he said. “You want to get some reps under those kind of circumstances, and obviously you want to make that. Got that heart rate up a little and got an exciting one at the end.”

What you don’t want as a kicker is to be the last defender standing between a returner and the goal line on a kickoff.

Carlson experienced that when Isaac Guerendo broke loose on what ended up as a 93-yard kick return, the longest of the preseason under the NFL’s new rules.

Even though he didn’t bring Guerendo down and the form wasn’t ideal, Carlson got his hands on the speedy back and might have slowed him just enough for Sam Webb to chase him down at the 4-yard line.

“I made him cut back, and Sam Webb made a hero play and chased him down,” Carlson said. “It’s preseason. (Tackling) needs some work.”

Punter AJ Cole, whose locker is next to Carlson’s, chimed in that the play will need a closer look in the film room.

“We’ll definitely take a look at that,” said Cole, laughing.

Red flag

Pierce decided to throw a challenge flag on the first possession of the game when he thought 49ers running back Jordan Mason did not have both feet inbounds on what was ruled a catch on the field.

The Raiders coach was deemed to be correct by replay officials, who overturned the call.

It was a good test of the Raiders’ process for deciding when to challenge ahead of the games that count in the standings.

“A lot of things were done in the first game and second game that we’re tweaking and evaluating, myself and Matt Sheldon, who handles game management and the timeouts you saw there,” Pierce said. “We’re trying to get that right and constantly working. Really, it’s prep for everybody, for myself, everybody getting ready for the regular season.”

New guy

Linebacker DeShaun White made two tackles in limited action after signing with the team this week.

White had originally signed with the Bills last season after four years at Oklahoma and played in the United Football League this season with the Michigan Panthers.

He took over the roster spot created when the team placed receiver Jeff Foreman, who was carted off the field with a major leg injury during a practice in Costa Mesa, California, on season-ending injured reserve.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.