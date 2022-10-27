Raiders report: Rookie ready for increased role after trade

Rookie defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr.’s development is one reason the Raiders decided to trade veteran Johnathan Hankins to the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday.

Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. (93) meet on the field during the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. (93) looks to teammates during practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rookie defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. is likely to see an expanded role after the Raiders traded veteran Johnathan Hankins to the Cowboys on Tuesday.

Farrell insists he’s not going to let that change his approach.

“I try not to pay much attention to that stuff,” the fourth-round pick out of Louisiana State said after Wednesday’s practice. “I just worry about doing my job and see every opportunity as a chance to just keep going out there competing and working hard.”

That’s the attitude that has put Farrell in a position to see his workload increase and allowed him to develop to the point the organization felt comfortable moving on from Hankins.

The 24-year-old didn’t make his debut until Oct. 10 against the Chiefs, when he saw 21 snaps and recorded his first tackle. Farrell got 10 snaps Sunday and registered his first official hit on an NFL quarterback.

While he is only now starting to see his efforts in practice rewarded with playing time, Farrell believes the process of getting comfortable in the NFL started about midway through training camp.

“It took a couple preseason games to feel like I was starting to progress every day,” he said. “It’s just like starting over in college where you don’t know anybody and you’re just trying to find a way to get comfortable and learn the system. It’s the same here, and I feel like I’ve adjusted well.”

Farrell was doing his best to stay focused on a reporter’s questions while some of the other veteran defensive linemen, most notably Maxx Crosby, did their best to distract him and mock him for getting attention.

Eventually, he broke and allowed himself to laugh.

“These guys welcomed me with open arms and made it fun,” he said.

Bugging out

Star wide receiver Davante Adams was one of the four players to miss Wednesday’s practice because of illness.

Safety Johnathan Abram, defensive end Tashawn Bower and defensive end Clelin Ferrell were the others.

The only player to miss Wednesday’s session with an injury was linebacker Divine Deablo, who has back and ankle issues.

Tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) and wide receivers Hunter Renfrow (hip), Mack Hollins (heel) and DJ Turner (hamstring) were limited participants.

Quarterback Derek Carr (back) and running back Josh Jacobs (foot) were also limited.

Linebacker Jayon Brown, who missed Sunday’s game with a hamstring issue, returned to practice in a limited capacity.

Offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor left Sunday’s game with a knee injury, but coach Josh McDaniels indicated he probably could have played if needed. He was a limited participant.

Transactions

The Raiders signed offensive tackle Jackson Barton to the active roster from the practice squad and filled out the remaining practice squad spots by bringing back defensive tackle Kyle Peko and cornerback Bryce Cosby.

Barton was active in the first two games before he was released and brought back to the practice squad this month.

Peko was on the roster in training camp and spent one week on the practice squad when the season began but was released Sept. 13. He has played in 21 career games with the Bills, Broncos and Titans since 2016.

Cosby was also in the organization for training camp after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Ball State. He was on the practice squad until Oct. 17, when he was released.

Saints make decision

The Raiders began the practice week unsure whether they would be preparing to face Andy Dalton or Jameis Winston on Sunday as the Saints’ starting quarterback. They got an answer Wednesday when coach Dennis Allen gave Dalton the nod.

“Andy’s gonna get the start again this week,” Allen said. “I feel like he’s played well. Offensively, I feel like we’re in a little bit of a rhythm. We’ve been moving the ball effectively and scored points.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.