Raiders report: Rookie Tyree Wilson gets 1st sack in loss

Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson has struggled in his rookie season, but he chased down Chicago Bears quarterback Nathan Peterman on the final play of the first half.

Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) gets a strip sack on Chicago Bears quarterback Nathan Peterman (14) during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, at Solider Field in Chicago. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) reacts to missing a 41-yard field goal against the Chicago Bears in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) warms up before an NFL game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, at Solider Field in Chicago. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 40-yard field goal in the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) tackles Chicago Bears running back Darrynton Evans (25) during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, at Solider Field in Chicago. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

CHICAGO — The Raiders’ lost afternoon wasn’t without at least one bright spot.

At long last, their first-round pick, defensive end Tyree Wilson, came up with his first sack in Sunday’s 30-12 loss to the Bears.

Wilson, the seventh overall pick in April’s NFL draft, has struggled after missing the offseason and most of training camp recovering from a foot injury he suffered last season at Texas Tech.

That changed on the final play of the first half when Bears quarterback Nathan Peterman rolled to his left trying to buy time to heave a pass downfield, only for Wilson to track him down and push him to the ground just as Peterman was getting ready to throw the ball.

The result was a 4-yard strip sack, as the ball came out of Peterman’s hand and rolled out of bounds.

Wilson kept it all in perspective, though.

“I ain’t out there chasing sacks,” he said. “But to get on the board, it’s amazing. Now it’s just back to work again.”

Carlson banged up

It’s unusual whenever Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson misses a field goal, especially a 41-yarder on a spectacular day in which the weather wasn’t an issue. But that’s what happened Sunday, and the unusualness of it all comes with an explanation.

Carlson tweaked a muscle before the game, and during warmups he left the field and was taken to the blue trainers’ tent. He spent about five minutes inside the tent, and upon emerging his body action and demeanor indicated something wasn’t right.

“A little something in pregame,” is how coach Josh McDaniels described it. “Don’t have any firm analysis yet, but he toughed it out. But I don’t think it was anything crazy. But he tweaked something.”

Adams gets his touches

After saying last week he needed more touches for the Raiders offense to get going, star wide receiver Davante Adams was a featured part of the attack. At least early.

Adams was targeted on seven of the Raiders’ first 14 snaps, including on four of their first seven plays from scrimmage.

“To put this all to bed, we always try to get the ball to our best guys,” McDaniels said. “Sometimes the defense plays things to take that opportunity away. Other times they don’t. We’ve always been looking to try to do that, and we’ll continue to try to do that.”

The ball went away from Adams soon after his fast start, and he finished with seven catches for 57 yards on 12 targets.

Adams was more concerned with the Raiders’ performance than his numbers.

“We just got to be better all around,” he said.

