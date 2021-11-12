Raiders report: Running game starting to take off

Offensive coordinator Greg Olson is pleased with the uptick in production from the ground game, but still feels the rushing attack is a work in progress.

Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) celebrates a great play with offensive coordinator Greg Olson versus the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders Report

Schedule

All practices at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, unless noted:

Friday — Practice, 11:30 a.m.

Saturday — Off

Sunday — vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Allegiant Stadium, 5:20 p.m.

Quote of the day

Coordinator Gus Bradley and the Raiders’ defense have a mantra that something good is always about to happen. Cornerback Nate Hobbs has apparently altered the expression a bit.

“He always tells me something great is about to happen if I bring him (on a blitz),” Bradley said Thursday.

The rookie backed up his words last week by getting to Giants quarterback Daniel Jones on a sack on one of the rare occasions the Raiders sent extra pressure.

“He is that guy,” Bradley said of Hobbs. “He’s a guy that can make things happen. He knows how to blitz. He’s got a good feel for it.”

Injury report

Cornerback Amik Robertson was added to the injury report on Thursday with a hip injury. He did not participate in practice.

Safety Tyree Gillespie was downgraded from limited participation on Wednesday to no practice on Thursday with a hamstring injury.

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow got in a full session on Thursday after he was limited Wednesday with an ankle injury. He said Thursday he’s feeling fine.

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins was also upgraded to full participation after sitting out Wednesday with a back injury.

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski and cornerback Keisean Nixon remained out with ankle injuries. Linebacker K.J. Wright was once again limited by a shoulder issue.

Woodson to be honored

The Raiders will commemorate Charles Woodson’s induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with a ceremony before Sunday night’s game at Allegiant Stadium.

Woodson will be joined by other Raiders’ Hall of Famers for a tribute beginning around 4 p.m. when he will receive his Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence.

Overcoming adversity

Wide receiver Zay Jones said Thursday he has tried to embrace a leadership role on the Raiders and. in particular, with the other wide receivers.

It hasn’t always been the easiest task considering everything the organization has been through off the field this season.

Still, Jones believes the measure of a man or an athlete is best measured by how they handle difficult situations.

“You face adversity in life. You face adversity in the NFL,” he said. “Transactions happen, things happen, unfortunate things take place. It shows who you are as a man how you respond to it. … It’s difficult at times for sure, but the key is waking up in the mindset that I can control my attitude, my effort and how I prepare to go out and be the best I can for my team.”

On the run

The Raiders have topped 100 rushing yards as a team in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Offensive coordinator Greg Olson is pleased with the progress, but knows there is still plenty of work to do.

The Raiders had been averaging 79.8 rushing yards per game and just 3.3 yards per carry over the first six games of the season. Those numbers have climbed to 118 and 4.8 over the last two.

“It’s been good to see,” Olson said. “(The offensive line) has had a chance to play together for four or five games now, so that’s a big part of it is continuity up front. And I think we’ve done some things and they’ve done some things as a group to improve.

“I wouldn’t say we simplified it, but we’re trying to find an identity and I think we’re closer to finding that as an offense in terms of our run game. Happy with the improvement, but there’s still a long ways to go and a lot of football left.”

Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal