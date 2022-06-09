Raiders report: Second-year safety staying steady

Tre’von Moehrig thrived last year as a rookie, starting all 17 games and playing every defensive snap, per Pro Football Reference, en route to 55 tackles and his first career interception.

The coaching staff is different.

His teammates are different.

But second-year Raiders free safety Tre’von Moehrig insists his approach to football is staying the same.

“Just come in every day. Work hard and do what the coaches ask me to do,” he said.

Moehrig thrived last year as a rookie, starting all 17 games and playing every defensive snap, per Pro Football Reference, en route to 55 tackles and his first career interception. His play in coverage garnered ranting among the top 10 free safeties, according to Pro Football Focus. He didn’t miss a single tackle in coverage.

And he wants to do even more this season.

“I’m just hungry to get better,” he said. “Start this season. Continue to grow. Continue to practice at a high level.”

The Raiders selected Moehrig with the No. 42 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and he rewarded their selection by playing more defensive snaps than all but one player at his position. His range in coverage helped stabilize an improved defense under former defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

He’ll play this year for Patrick Graham, his third defensive coordinator in as many seasons dating back to his tenure at Texas Christian.

“He always says we’re co-workers, and that’s what I love about him,” said Moehrig, 22. “It’s always open conversation. Honest critique. And that’s what I love about him.”

Graham’s defensive scheme may call for Moehrig to expand or alter his responsibilities this season, but Moehrig doesn’t seem to be fazed by the new playbook.

“There’s some different concepts,” Moehrig said, “but at the end of the day. … it’s wherever the coaches ask us to play. Whatever scheme.”

A pro’s pro

Raiders running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu has coached plenty of veteran tailbacks.

Not many like Brandon Bolden, though.

“A guy that participates in this every special teams, just the unselfishness, that’s impressive,” Polamalu said. “Usually when you’re coaching a nine, 10-year vet, he’s pretty much the same guy. This young man comes to work. Smart. Tough. And he’s unselfish.”

Bolden, 32, is one of 10 former New England Patriots players and six running backs on the roster. But his value is on special teams, playing at least 57 percent of his teams’ special teams snaps in each of the last seven seasons.

He played 278 special teams snaps last season, he has 283 career carries in his nine-year career and he isn’t the least bit bothered by his role.

“As a group of men, a group of backs who have been in systems where there’s a bunch of backs. … I’m telling them ‘I’m here to make you better and you’re here to make me better,’” said Bolden, the oldest player on the Raiders roster.

“We cheer each other on when we’re in there and we coach each other up when we come off the field. It’s beginning to look like something nice.”

Staying cool

The Raiders on Thursday utilized their indoor practice field instead of the outdoor fields they’ve used throughout organized team activities and mandatory minicamp.

Temperatures exceeded more than 100 degrees, prompting the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat warning in the Las Vegas Valley.

