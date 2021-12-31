Raiders report: Several players removed from COVID list

Interim coach Rich Bisaccia said he thinks the Raiders will have several more players back in time for Sunday’s crucial game at the Indianapolis Colts.

Raiders report

Schedule

All practices at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, unless noted:

Saturday — Off

Sunday — at Indianapolis Colts, Lucas Oil Stadium, 10 a.m.

Monday — Rich Bisaccia news conference, 1 p.m.

Tuesday — Off

Wednesday — Practice, 11 a.m.

Thursday — Practice, 11 a.m.

Friday — Practice, 11 a.m.

Saturday — Off

Sunday — vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Allegiant Stadium, 1:25 p.m.

Monday — Rich Bisaccia news conference, 1 p.m.

Quote of the day

Interim coach Rich Bisaccia has been consistent in his messaging to his team since taking over when Jon Gruden resigned. He’s not about to change it now that the Raiders are in control of their playoff destiny with two games to play.

Bisaccia said he thinks Sunday’s game at the Colts is just the next one up on the schedule.

“They had a good day of practice today, and we felt like it’s been a really good week of preparation,” he said before the team boarded a plane for Indianapolis on Friday. “They know the No. 1 job of the pro player is to protect his job, and the best way to do that is with your performance.”

Injury report

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins is the only Raiders player to carry an injury designation into Sunday’s game.

Hankins is questionable with a back injury after getting in limited practices each of the past three days, and Bisaccia expressed optimism that the stout run-stopper would be available against one of the NFL’s best ground games.

Linebacker Divine Deablo was upgraded to full participation and is expected to play through his elbow and shoulder injuries.

The Colts ruled out safety Andrew Sendejo with a concussion and have three players listed as questionable.

Tight end Jack Doyle carries that tag despite practicing in full Friday with knee and ankle injuries. Offensive tackle Eric Fisher didn’t practice all week with knee, shoulder and toe issues, but still has a chance to play. Guard Mark Glowinski was limited by illness Friday and is questionable.

COVID list shrinks

Linebacker K.J. Wright and backup quarterback Marcus Mariota were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and practiced Friday.

Bisaccia said cornerback Casey Hayward, defensive tackle Darius Philon, and linebackers Denzel Perryman and Cory Littleton are expected to be activated Saturday and fly to Indianapolis.

He said all of them should be able to play, depending on preparedness and conditioning.

“We’ve been in communication with all the guys, as they’ve been at home,” Bisaccia said. “Some have been on the treadmill, some have been doing some of their own things outside where they’re at to kind of keep up with their conditioning.

“We’re hoping they’re going to be able to play, and we’ll have to do the best we can with substitutions and things of that nature. We won’t really know 100 percent obviously until we get into the game what it’s like for them to be able to play.”

No additional names will be added to the COVID list Friday, according to Bisaccia.

Smooth ride

Quarterback Derek Carr practiced in full all week and should be able to play without restrictions despite suffering a rib injury last week in a win over the Broncos.

Earlier in the week, Bisaccia joked that it hurt Carr when he coughed, so he told him not to cough.

“He’s had a heck of a week of practice,” Bisaccia said. “He threw the ball really well today.”

