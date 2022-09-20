Raiders report: Special moment for Amik Robertson

The third-year cornerback was able to take home a souvenir and a special moment despite the Raiders’ collapse on Sunday against the Cardinals.

Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) runs through a drill during team practice at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) answers questions during a news conference after the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Amik Robertson was able to give some very special people in his life a memorable souvenir on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders’ third-year cornerback recorded his first career interception late in the second quarter of the loss to the Cardinals and immediately went over to toss the ball to a group of fans.

They weren’t randomly selected. The group included a close friend of Robertson, who he refers to as his “brother.”

“He brought my god-daughter and his girlfriend to the game and my girlfriend was also there,” Robertson said. “So that’s where I threw the ball. I have it at my house. I’ll probably frame it.”

The only regret for Robertson is that his special moment came in a loss. Even though his interception led to a field goal just before halftime that put the Raiders up 20-0, the Cardinals rallied for a dramatic victory.

Robertson said that although he thought the defense played fairly well overall, there were small correctable errors that certainly need to be cleaned up. “We have to eliminate some mistakes,” he said.

While the loss stings and overshadowed the moment for Robertson on Sunday, the positive memory will be the lasting one.

“I think it was a very special moment, “ he said. “I think the last time I touched the football on an interception was in college. I was a ball-hawk, one of those guys who always knew I could play this game. I think that moment probably came with a lot of emotions because it’s been awhile. I was due for a moment like that. I think overall it was a very special memory.”

No update on Renfrow

Coach Josh McDaniels said he didn’t have an update on the status of wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on Monday morning.

Renfrow laid face-down on the grass for an extended period as the Cardinals celebrated their walk-off victory on Sunday when his fumble was returned for a touchdown in overtime.

He was unable to speak with reporters after the game because he was being evaluated for a possible concussion.

Renfrow appeared to take a blow to the head as he tried to recover his own fumble two plays before the game-sealer.

Dunk contest

Wide receiver Mack Hollins was seen on the field before Sunday’s game practicing simulated slam dunks on the goalpost in the south end zone.

Then teammate Davante Adams scored in that same end zone on a 1-yard reception in the first quarter.

Adams immediately celebrated by throwing down a dunk on the goalpost reminiscent of something Bay Area legend and former UNLV basketball star J.R. Rider may have done in his day.

“I think it’s something we just always have fun doing,” Hollins said Monday. “It’s just there. And every football player wants to be a basketball player just like every basketball player wants to be a football player. That’s just kind of how it goes. So that’s our opportunity to at least get close to living on the other side, I guess.”

Filling in

McDaniels said he was pleased with rookie Dylan Parham’s performance filling in for injured center Andre James.

Parham played all 67 offensive snaps.

“He did a good job with his communication for the most part,” McDaniels said. “I think that’s always number one when you’re playing center. I thought he did a good job of helping set the table for his teammates and tried to play physical and aggressive. (He) had a few things that we’ll be able to coach technique-wise for him to do better, whether it’s protection or in the running game. But I was not disappointed in Dylan Parham at all.”

