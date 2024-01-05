Raiders report: Spotlight returns to 2nd-year back with star out

The Raiders will need one of their younger players to step up again Sunday with one of their star players on offense injured.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) signals another first down against the New York Jets during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) runs up the middle during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) runs to the outside during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) runs against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna (51) Monday, Dec. 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

Raiders running back Zamir White will once again be in the spotlight Sunday when his team hosts the Denver Broncos at 1:25 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium.

Josh Jacobs was declared out on the final injury report of the week Friday, along with tight end Michael Mayer.

Jacobs has missed the last three games with a quadriceps injury. That’s given White a chance to shine at the end of his second season.

“It’s been fun,” White said. “Just being out there with the guys and just staying on the field playing drive after drive. It’s been pretty cool for me.”

White could be the Raiders’ starter next year. Jacobs’ contract with the team expires in the offseason and his future in the organization is in doubt.

White, in the lead role, has run for 285 yards and three touchdowns the last three weeks.

“I already knew I was capable of doing it, but it’s just been about being patient and waiting my turn,” White said. “Josh is a great back. I was never going to come in and just take over. You have to be patient and I’ve been enjoying it.”

White has also shown he can handle his responsibilities in the passing game. He caught a career-high five passes against the Colts last week.

“We talked a little bit about it with the game plan, but really (quarterback) Aidan (O’Connell) just went out there and threw me the ball and I caught it,” White said.

In other injury news, offensive tackle Thayer Munford was listed as doubtful Friday because of a knee injury and an illness.

That clears the way for Kolton Miller to return as the starter at left tackle despite his shoulder injury.

Cornerback Brandon Facyson missed Friday’s practice with an illness and is considered questionable. Fullback Jakob Johnson is also questionable after getting in three limited practices due to a back injury.

Denver listed starting right tackle Mike McGlinchey (ribs) and tight end Chris Manhertz (illness) as out for Sunday’s game. No other Broncos player received an injury designation.

All in

Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce, in a team meeting Monday, reminded his players the playoffs are no longer a possibility.

He then gave them the option of not playing this week. No one opted out.

“We had a very open conversation in our first team meeting on Monday,” Pierce said. “And if you didn’t want to play this game, you had a chance to leave the building. Nobody left.”

Pierce said it was encouraging to see how committed the players were. He also wasn’t surprised.

“We’re the Raiders,” Pierce said. “We’re playing, we’re going to play at a high level. Everybody that can play.”

There was some thought the Raiders might utilize some of their younger players more Sunday to help with offseason evaluations. Pierce dismissed that notion Friday.

“We’re playing to win the game,” Pierce said. “It’ll be our best 11 out there. Kolton Miller is going to be at left tackle. We’re excited about it.”

Eluemunor wins award

Offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor was named the 2023 recipient of the Craig Long award Friday.

It is presented each season to the Raiders player who best exemplifies professionalism and collaboration with the media at large.

It is voted on by the media contingent through the Las Vegas chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America.

The award is named for a former Raiders public relations staffer, who died at age 36 in 2007. Eluemunor is the 10th recipient. Jacobs won it last year.

