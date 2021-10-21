Raiders report: Star defensive end gets Madden ratings bump

Maxx Crosby’s breakout season has led to EA Sports to once again adjust his skill level in the iconic video game.

Raiders Report

Schedule

All practices at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, unless noted:

Friday — Practice, 11 a.m.

Saturday — Off

Sunday — vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Allegiant Stadium, 1:05 p.m.

Quote of the day

Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said the evolution of analytics has changed the mindset of defenses on fourth down.

“We study fourth down a whole lot more than maybe we did in the past,” he said. “And it’s anywhere on the field. Before when it was fourth-and-two at like the 35-yard line, the defense was already running off the field. Now you’ve got to pause and wait because teams are going for it.”

Bradley said one of the ways the Raiders measure success on defense is counting how many possessions the offense is able to get during a game. The goal for is between 12 and 13, a target the team failed to reach in a loss to Chicago.

“We’ve got to find a way to steal possessions. That’s what offenses are doing,” Bradley said. “They’re going for it on fourth down to try to gain another possession. We have to be alert for that and know the team we’re going against and if they’re going to be aggressive, we have to find a way to get them off the field.”

This marks the eighth straight season across the NFL of increased fourth-down attempts per game, which sits at 1.4 through six weeks.

Injury report

Defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson missed practice for the second consecutive day, though his absence isn’t injury related.

Tight end Nick Bowers has already been ruled out for Sunday’s game with a neck injury.

Safety Dallin Leavitt was upgraded to limited participation on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session with a quad injury.

Six other players practiced in full on Thursday after being limited or absent on Wednesday. They were Darren Waller (rest), Henry Ruggs (knee), Kolton Miller (pectoral), Nick Kwiatkoski (toe), Johnathan Hankins (hip) and Bryan Edwards (hamstring).

Philadelphia tight end Dallas Goedert did not practice due to illness, though he came off the COVID list on Wednesday.

Game on

Maxx Crosby’s breakout season is almost certainly going to earn him a huge payday in the near future. For now, he’ll have to settle for the next best thing. His Madden rating is on the rise.

Video game manufacturer EA Sports announced on Twitter that Crosby’s rating is now 85, up from 81 since the start of the season.

His tackling got a plus-5 bump, and his awareness went up one point as part of the adjustment.

Sacking the stigma

Defensive lineman Solomon Thomas announced Thursday he would be donating $8,000 per sack to his nonprofit organization, The Defensive Line. It hosts suicide prevention workshops in schools for educators and coaches.

“I really wanted to make sure people were actively seeing me put money into my own foundation and putting my own money out there, even though I already have,” he said. “It’s a huge personal passion of mine and something I want to see stopped in the world. I want to see a better mental health world for our youth and everyone and help anyone who is struggling and make sure they know they’re not alone. We’re with them in this fight.”

Thomas set up the foundation to honor his sister Ella, who died by suicide in 2018.

Stay in your seats

Grambling State’s “World Famed Tiger Marching Band” will perform at halftime of Sunday’s game between the Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles at Allegiant Stadium. The band has appeared at Super Bowls and presidential inaugurations.

“The band is excited about our upcoming performance for the Raiders,” band director Nikole Roebuck said in a statement. “To be the first marching band to perform at an NFL game in Las Vegas is another first for the band. We are looking forward to bringing the house down with our high-energy packed show. Look out Vegas, the World Famed is coming to put on a great show!!!”

Raiders officials also reminded fans who need alternate screenings or vaccinations to get into Sunday’s game that the tent in Lot B outside the stadium that houses the services will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal