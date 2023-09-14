Raiders report: Star players return to practice

The Raiders’ offense appears closer to full strength after two star players fully participated in Thursday’s practice as the team prepared for Sunday’s game at Buffalo.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch for a fourth down conversion during the first half an NFL game with Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) defending on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the Empower Field at Mile High stadium in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) points to signal for a first down during the first half an NFL game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the Empower Field at Mile High stadium in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, West Va. — Raiders fans can take a deep breath and rest easy.

Davante Adams was a full participant in Thursday’s practice at The Greenbrier as the Raiders continued preparations for Sunday’s game at Buffalo.

The star receiver did not practice Wednesday because of a foot injury, as listed on the injury report. It was not believed to be serious, but the “DNP” tends to raise tensions a bit when it appears next to the name of a player of such stature.

Also, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was upgraded to full participation after he was limited by an ankle injury Wednesday, but a new issue popped up for one of the players tasked with keeping him upright and healthy.

Starting right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor was listed as a limited participant because of an ankle injury that did not appear on Wednesday’s report. That would signify the injury could have happened in practice, but no additional details were available.

Safety Tre’von Moehrig participated in full Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session with a thumb injury, and offensive guard Jordan Meredith was downgraded from limited to nonparticipant as he deals with a calf injury. Wide receiver DeAndre Carter got in a limited session after missing Wednesday with a knee injury.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers remains in concussion protocol, and defensive end Chandler Jones still has not returned to the team as he deals with personal issues.

Emotional day

There is a possibility Sunday’s game could mark the first regular-season appearance for Bills safety Damar Hamiln since the scary scene in Cincinnati last season when he collapsed on the field.

Hamlin was inactive in Week 1. Should he play against the Raiders, it is sure to create an emotional scene in Highmark Stadium.

Coach Josh McDaniels acknowledged how special the situation could be for players and fans of both teams. It also could impact the performance of players on both sides if they can’t deal with the emotions.

“What he’s done overcoming that situation and continuing to play football and build on his career has been just an incredible example of perseverance and faith,” McDaniels said. “I think everybody in our locker room would say the same thing.

“We’ll try to block out all the things that we can’t control and focus on us.”

Stepping up

Veteran receiver Kristian Wilkerson could take on an expanded role if Meyers misses Sunday’s game and is ready for the opportunity.

“We prepare every week like we’re going to be in the whole game,” Wilkerson said. “I’m just trying to stay focused on doing my job and taking advantage of whatever opportunity is ahead.”

Wilkerson played 13 offensive snaps in Sunday’s win at Denver but was not targeted. He lined up exclusively on the outside, the position that would be vacated should Meyers be out.

Wilkerson, 26, has four catches in five career games. All four were against Jacksonville in the 2021 season when he played for New England.

Digging In

The Raiders’ secondary is well aware of how Bills receiver Stefon Diggs can take over a game and ruin an opponent’s day.

“He’s a playmaker,” cornerback Amik Robertson said. “He’s been one of the best receivers in the game, so you have to respect him. We’ve already come up with the game plan to try to tame him. Limit the explosive plays, and if we do that, we have a good opportunity to win.”

Robertson already scored one victory this week. He posted a picture to his Instagram story Wednesday night of a pool table at The Greenbrier, explaining he had defeated one of his teammates but declining to reveal which one.

He provided the answer Thursday, though there might have been a caveat.

“I was going to keep it a secret, but he decided to put it on his page, so it’s Nate,” said Robertson, laughing. “I had to son Nate Hobbs. I had to school him a bit, but it was just a little competition while we ate dinner.”

Hobbs posted a video that appeared to show him winning the rematch.

