Raiders report: Star running back unlikely to play Sunday

Josh Jacobs is listed as doubtful and three of his teammates have officially been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stretches during team practice at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

All practices at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, unless noted:

■ Saturday — Off

■ Sunday — vs. Miami Dolphins, Allegiant Stadium, 1:05 p.m.

■ Monday — Off

■ Tuesday — Off

Injury report

Running back Josh Jacobs is officially listed as doubtful and is unlikely to play against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Jacobs missed last week’s win over the Steelers and did not practice at all this week.

Kenyan Drake and Peyton Barber are likely to once again share the backfield duties for a run game that has amassed just 134 yards on the ground in the first two games.

“We feel pretty good (about them), honestly,” Gruden said of Drake and Barber. “We have to get them some better looks in the running game. We misfired on some assignments. We have to play better and we have to run the ball better collectively. It’s not just the back and his statistical data. We have to block better, we have to call better plays and we have t

o execute better. Running the ball these first couple weeks has obviously not been good enough.”

Richie Incognito has yet to play or practice since the regular season began and will once again be listed as out for Sunday’s game with a calf injury he suffered during training camp..

“I don’t think we’re being cautious and I don’t think there’s been a setback,” Gruden said. “It’s just a calf strain and it’s taking time. He’s making some progress, but not enough yet to get him back on the field.”

John Simpson and Jermaine Eluemunor are expected to again start at guard with Incognito out and Denzelle Good on injured reserve.

Gruden said they have some work to do along with the rest of the roster.

“We have to play better,” he said. “We have to keep getting better. They’re both doing some good things, but we all have to do better. We have to coach better and we all have to play better. Miami is going to force us to do that if we want to win this game.

Safeties Roderic Teamer (ankle) and Dallin Leavitt (concussion) both will miss the game.

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, who was limited on Wednesday and Thursday with a concussion, got in a full practice on Friday and will play. Defensive tackle Darius Philon also upgraded to full participation with a knee injury and does not have an injury designation for Sunday.

Quote of the day

The Raiders don’t have to look very far in the past to find a heartbreaking result against the Dolphins.

The Dolphins came into Allegiant Stadium last year and handed the Raiders a heartbreaking loss with significant playoff ramifications.

Coach Jon Gruden said Friday he didn’t use that game as a motivational tool heading into the rematch this week, however.

“We have a lot of guys that weren’t even here, so I can’t play that card because guys won’t even know what you’re talking about,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s revenge. We gave up a Hail Mary and a personal foul facemask on the same play. One of the worst plays I think the Raiders have had in their history. There’s nothing we can do about that. We just have to hopefully close out games better than we did then.”

Welcome back

Linebacker Marquel Lee was added to the practice squad on Friday.

He was released from the Raiders’ active roster on Wednesday and had to clear waivers before the team could bring him back.

Tackle Devery Hamilton was released from the practice squad to clear space for Lee.

Fuller house

Dolphins backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett should have his full complement of weapons at his disposal when he makes his first start of the season Sunday against the Raiders.

Will Fuller, one of the league’s premier deep threats, will make his debut with the team after serving a one-game suspension and missing another game for personal reasons.

Gruden said the Raiders’ defense will be prepared and added Fuller isn’t the only concern.

“We know he’s a fast, great receiver,” Gruden said. “(Jaylen) Waddle is a young, dynamic guy. DeVante Parker has a lot of history in this league and their tight end (Mike Gesicki) can hurt us and we all know what (running back Myles) Gaskin did to us last year (169 scrimmage yards, two touchdowns).

“So we have our hands full. We have a lot of skill guys to deal with. They have a lot of firepower.”

The Dolphins are averaging 8.5 points per game this season and were shut out at home last week.

