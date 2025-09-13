Raiders report: Star tight end returns to practice, but status uncertain

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers returned to practice Saturday and is listed as questionable for the “Monday Night Football” game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“He looked terrific today,” coach Pete Carroll said.

The star tight end suffered a left knee injury in the season-opening win Sunday at New England and did not participate in practices Thursday and Friday.

Bowers wore a black sleeve and brace on his left leg and practiced on a limited basis Saturday. He said afterward he was unsure whether he would play in the AFC West rivalry game on national TV.

“It’s hard to say,” Bowers said when asked if he was optimistic about playing. “I’m just going to keep working at it, see how I feel the rest of the day and tomorrow and the next day.”

Bowers said he is getting used to wearing the brace.

“It’s not ideal. I’d rather not have to wear it,” he said. “But whatever they want me to do, I’ll do. If it comes down to me playing or not, I’ll wear it.”

Regardless of whether he plays or not, fellow tight ends Michael Mayer and Ian Thomas should have expanded roles. Thomas plays similarly to Bowers, so he could fill in at times, with Mayer playing his normal role with potentially more targets.

Jackson Powers-Johnson out

Powers-Johnson, the team’s starting right guard, was ruled out for Monday’s game with a concussion he suffered during Thursday’s practice.

Alex Cappa, signed to a two-year deal in March, will start against the Chargers.

“You have to be ready to play,” Cappa said. “That’s what I’ve done my whole career, that’s what I’m going to keep doing. You never know when it’s going to be you out there when you’re not the first guy.”

Powers-Johnson has entered the concussion protocol, which requires players to complete several steps before they can be cleared to return.

The timeline for each phase can differ depending on the severity level of the concussion. Powers-Johnson has been present at practices the past two days and participated in some stretching drills Saturday.

Elandon Roberts to play

Roberts, the team’s starting middle linebacker who suffered a sprained elbow against the Patriots, was a full participant in Saturday’s practice and will play Monday.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

Up next

Who: Chargers at Raiders

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: ABC, ESPN

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Chargers -3½; total 46