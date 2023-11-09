Raiders report: Starting linebacker plays days after surgery

Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane underwent surgery last week to repair a broken bone in his hand, but made nine tackles and played every defensive snap Sunday.

Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) tackles Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during the first half of an NFL game on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Robert Spillane has not missed a defensive snap over the last two games despite undergoing surgery on his left hand for a broken bone suffered early in the Week 8 loss to the Lions.

The Raiders starting linebacker confirmed he underwent a procedure to repair a “shattered” bone, even showing off the stitches in the area on the back of his hand between his thumb and index finger.

“Every week, we get seven days, sometimes six, to recover,” he said. “That happened to be a short week. I was able to get successful surgery on Tuesday morning. They said if I was able to play through the pain, then I could. So we casted it up and went to work.”

Spillane was able to practice in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday and then played all 63 snaps on defense against the Giants on Sunday.

He said the injury occurred while making a tackle early in the “Monday Night Football” game in Detroit.

“Originally, I thought I had dislocated my finger,” he said. “We learned the bone was shattered after the game. Once we got it taken care of, we’re good going forward.

“I would not say it’s up there with the hardest injuries I’ve played through. Playing with a cast presents certain challenges, especially as a linebacker who uses his hands so frequently. So it was challenging. But painwise, we’ve had more painful injuries for sure.”

Spillane declined to specify what has been more painful, but his toughness has made a mark on interim coach Antonio Pierce, who had been working with the linebackers until last week.

“Lunch pail, hard hat. He broke his hand early in the game against the Lions, never flinched, didn’t miss a snap, taped it up kept going,” Pierce said. “Next day, came in, had surgery, got casted up, went out there and played every snap. That’s the mentality you want.

“You’ve got your superstars, you got the guys that get all the credit, then you got guys like this, the lunch pail guys that just come to work every day and do it with a smile. He’s been like that since Day One.”

Spillane, who had nine tackles Sunday, said he never doubted he was going to be ready to go.

“I knew I was going to play,” he said. “Me and my friends joked it’s a long way from the heart, so we always knew.”

