Raiders report: Struggling offensive line might stay intact against Browns

The Raiders did not get the results they wanted after making changes on the offensive line for Monday’s game, but they might stick with the same group Sunday.

Raiders mailbag: Why is OL struggling, and how can it be fixed?

Raiders guard Jordan Meredith (61) speaks with Raiders center Will Putnam (67) between plays during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) sets up to receive the snap from center Will Putnam (67) with Jordan Meredith (61) lined up at guard during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The changes the Raiders made on the offensive line last week didn’t pay immediate dividends, but coach Pete Carroll has not committed to any corrections.

Jordan Meredith switched to guard after playing center all season, and Will Putnam saw the first extensive action of his career at center with tackle Kolton Miller and guard Jackson Powers-Johnson on injured reserve.

The results weren’t impressive. The Raiders allowed pressure on more than a third of their dropbacks and gave up four sacks, while rookie running back Ashton Jeanty had just 7 yards rushing on six carries.

Yet there is a chance the plan for Sunday’s game at Allegiant Stadium is to run it back with the same lineup against a ferocious Cleveland Browns defensive front. If so, that would mean rookie guard Caleb Rogers would be inactive again.

Coach Pete Carroll wouldn’t commit to his starting five Friday, though indications are Meredith will remain at guard.

That could open the door for Putnam, a second-year undrafted lineman out of Clemson, to play center again.

“I felt right afterward it was a tough game for me,” Putnam said Friday of his first start. “First, we lost, which sucks. And I didn’t feel like I had a great game, which is really tough. After watching the film, there were plays where I felt, ‘Dang, I wish I had that back.’ But there were some plays that were encouraging as well. So after a week like that, you take what you need and leave everything else.”

Putnam said his base started to shift, and he was having trouble getting his hands up the more the game went on, which he saw on film and worked to correct this week. He also thinks having a game under his belt helped him stay more focused on the details that are so important in the game, including protection calls.

“That’s really the first time I’ve played in a game and against that level of competition,” he said. “I think it’s a focus thing, where those one or two things as the game goes on, your focus kind of goes away. But it’s about honing in on that at practice not only on technique but on your mind.”

Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly said moving Meredith from center back to guard wasn’t an indication of his work at center as he continues to learn the position but more about getting the best five linemen on the field.

“When you start to get where we are with the injuries on the offensive line, it’s who is the next best guy to put in the game?” Kelly said. “And (Putnam) was the next best guy to put in the game. He’s more comfortable at center, and then Jordan has experience at guard, and probably the most experience of anybody on our team at guard.”

Kelly stopped short of saying he was pleased with the results, but credited the group for fighting back until the end.

“They battled as well as they could have, and they competed,” said Kelly, pointing out how much talent the Cowboys have added to their defensive front since the offseason.

Injury report

The Raiders don’t have anyone with a game-day status for Sunday’s game.

All four players listed on the injury report throughout the week practiced in full during Friday’s indoor session and will play. That includes star defensive end Maxx Crosby, who was limited by a knee injury Thursday.

Backing up Smith

Aidan O’Connell is back on the active roster, but Carroll would not commit to what role the former starting quarterback would have Sunday.

O’Connell, who sustained a broken right wrist during a preseason game, could serve as the No. 2 quarterback behind Geno Smith or as the emergency third QB behind Kenny Pickett. The team also could keep both quarterbacks active.

