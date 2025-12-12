Raiders report: Super Bowl champ excited to face ex-teammates

Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV rejuvenated his career and won a Super Bowl with the Eagles, but he has found a niche in Las Vegas after being traded.

Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker (99) warms up during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach Joe Woods meets with defensive tackle Thomas Booker (99) during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker (99) warms up during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker (99) huddles with teammates during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker (99) huddles with teammates during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker (99) stretches during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Thomas Booker IV discovered a renewed focus on his football career and picked up a Super Bowl ring during his time in Philadelphia.

He hit his stride this season with the Raiders following a trade from the Eagles.

“I had an opportunity here, and I’m blessed to be able to find a role and really find my niche,” Booker said Thursday. “I was on the practice squad for a year there just grinding, going against guys like Jason Kelce and the rest of them for a full year without being elevated. Then being able to make the roster last year and play in every game and win a Super Bowl. It was a crazy experience.”

Now the defensive tackle gets a chance to return with the Raiders, who play Sunday at Philadelphia.

“My time there was huge,” he said. “Understanding the little details that let you play more free. I think my confidence went up. I had the fire built back into me. I realized I didn’t want to go through another period of being cut.”

Booker was a fifth-round pick of the Texans in 2022 and was cut after one season. He landed in Philadelphia and spent a full season on the practice squad developing his game, then played in every game last season on the Super Bowl championship team.

He was caught in a crowded room of talented defensive tackles when the Raiders traded for him during training camp.

Booker quickly made his mark, starting 10 of the 13 games he has played in and recording more tackles this season (34) than he had in his first three seasons combined.

The former Stanford player is enjoying himself even though he went from winning a Super Bowl to playing for a team fighting for the No. 1 pick.

“I think it’s the guys,” he said. “Most guys in the NFL will tell you the locker room is the thing they miss the most when they leave. I’m trying to take stock of that while I’m here. The brotherhood is so real.”

Injury report

Quarterback Geno Smith missed another day of practice Thursday with shoulder and back issues. The shoulder problem is believed to be the bigger concern, as he is trending toward missing Sunday’s game.

Running back Raheem Mostert popped up on Thursday’s injury report with a knee injury after not being listed on Wednesday. He was the only other Raiders player to miss Thursday’s outdoor session.

Linebacker Jamal Adams (knee), safety Jeremy Chinn (back), defensive end Maxx Crosby (knee/shoulder) and tight end Ian Thomas (calf) were upgraded to limited participation.

Wide receiver Dont’e Thornton (concussion) and tight end Michael Mayer (ankle) were upgraded to full participation and appear to be in line to return this week.

Another challenge

Quarterbacks coach and offensive play-caller Greg Olson is well aware of the dominant group of defensive tackles his unit will face Sunday.

But he said there are few games in the NFL in which the opponent doesn’t have elite players.

“We talked about last week’s defensive front (against the Broncos),” he said. “This week presents another significant challenge. They’re playing very well up front, but each week we look at it. It was Myles Garrett the week before (with) Cleveland. So, every week presents a challenge, but this is a very good defensive front seven that will present a big challenge.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.